Quick recap: Led by Drew Timme’s 32 points, Gonzaga holds off pesky Montana 85-75 for record-breaking home win

From staff reports

It had been seven years since Gonzaga and Montana had last gone head-to-head on a basketball court – with their last meeting coming in 2015 when the then-No. 20 Bulldogs escaped an upset attempt 61-58.

This time around, the 11th-ranked Zags allowed Montana to stick around again, holding on to win 85-75 on Tuesday in the McCarthey Athletic Center.

It was GU’s 72nd win in a row at home, a new modern-NCAA record and its 11th straight victory over the Griz.

Montana jumped to a 20-10 lead before a round of substitutions jumpstarted the Bulldogs.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) moves past Montana Grizzlies forward Josh Bannan (13) during the first half of a college basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

One of those was Ben Gregg, who knocked down a calm and composed 3-pointer as the defender left his feet, sidestepping around him for the open shot.

Gregg led all players with a 16-plus/minus and scored nine points in 17 minutes.

Gonzaga’s 26-8 run to end the half gave the Zags a 36-28 lead at intermission.

GU kept the game at arm’s length for the next 10 minutes, leading by 17 at one point before Montana pushed back, drawing within five points twice in the final minutes.

Josh Bannan led the Griz with 19 points.

Drew Timme’s season-high 32 points led all scorers and puts him three points behind Matt Santangelo for sixth all-time. The victory also was Timme’s 100th as a Bulldog.

Julian Strawther added 15 points and Malachi Smith had 11.

The Bulldogs have one more nonconference game – a Dec. 28 matchup against Eastern Oregon at home – before the conference season starts.