Spokane County asking state lawmakers for jail funding, reduced housing regulations and baseball stadium money

After making their list and checking it twice, the Spokane County commissioners are going to find out if state lawmakers can make their legislative agenda a reality.

Local governments each year put together a wish list for state representatives in advance of the year’s legislative session.

Spokane County’s 2023 legislative agenda includes about 20 items, some of which are repeats from years past.

Anti-regulation sentiment is a theme on the county’s agenda this year. For instance, the county hopes lawmakers will reduce or eliminate some requirements for condominium developers.

The Spokane County commissioners also want legislators to undo regulations the state Building Code Council imposed this year that require new homes to mostly rely on electric heating systems instead of natural gas.

Many have argued that transitioning away from natural gas is essential in order to reduce the impacts of climate change.

Spokane County Commissioner Al French has staunchly resisted the new regulations and said abandoning natural gas will raise prices for home buyers. French has also said he believes electrical heating systems don’t work as well as furnaces in extremely cold weather.

“I firmly believe that we need to make improvements to address climate change issues,” French said, “but we cannot outpace the technology.”

On top of resisting regulations, the county also hopes to secure funding for a long list of major construction projects, including a new jail and improvements to the Spokane Regional Health District’s building.

Spokane County also wants the Legislature to set aside $5.8 million for upgrades to Avista Stadium. New Major League Baseball requirements are forcing the county to upgrade the ballpark, which serves as the home field of the Spokane Indians.

As always, a handful of transportation infrastructure projects appear on the county’s wish list.

The priciest asks include a $34 million project for Craig Road on the West Plains, a $24 million project for Glenrose Road south of Spokane Valley and a $22 million project for Elk Chattaroy Road in northeastern Spokane County.