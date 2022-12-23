Canceled flights, snowy passes for travel on Friday before Christmas

Snow in Eastern Washington, and freezing rain west of the Cascades, is wreaking havoc on holiday travel plans as of Friday morning. (National Weather Service)

Wintry weather canceled several flights leaving from and arriving at the Spokane International Airport Friday, as widespread snow and ice made holiday travel difficult.

Accumulating ice in Seattle spurred the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to close runways Friday morning, according to The Seattle Times. At Spokane International Airport, several flights to and from Seattle and Portland were canceled throughout the day on Friday.

“It will take warmer weather and time to clear our ramp and aircraft of ice. We are working hard to resume safe operations,” Alaska Airlines tweeted just before 10 a.m. Friday.

Road travel was also difficult in and out of Spokane.

Heavy snow fell on Snoqualmie and Stevens passes, with Stevens closed between mileposts 29 and 33 in all directions for hours.

Travel over Snoqualmie Pass required chains, and officials urged caution and to prepare for extra time while driving.

Snow was on the roadway and falling Friday on Fourth of July Pass east of Coeur d’Alene and at Lookout Pass at the Idaho/Montana border. Winds were gusting to up to 25 mph at Lookout Pass.

The National Weather Service in Spokane expected up to 3 inches of snow to fall in the metro area throughout Friday, with precipitation tapering off before increasing again Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon could bring the chance of some freezing rain as temperatures climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Christmas Eve.

Warmer temperatures and rain are in the forecast for the area next week.