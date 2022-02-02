Business beat

Real Estate

Rhonda Hill has joined Plese Realty LLC as a licensed real estate broker specializing in residential sales. Hill owned “A Catered Affair” for 23 years and sold the company in early 2020.

Michelle Garcia with Windermere Coeur d’Alene Realty has earned her Brokers License and is now an Associate broker with the firm.

Garcia has been working for Windermere since 2017 and is the founder of Lake CDA Real Estate LLC.

Engineering

Kelly Hubener has been hired as the new Construction Services Manager for their Hayden office. Hubener earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho in forest products with a focus on wood construction and design.

She has more than eight years of experience in the construction business.

Banking

Ben Diggles has been promoted to Regional Credit Analyst Manager at First Interstate Bank. Diggles has been with First Interstate Bank for more than seven years as a credit analyst.