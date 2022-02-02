Business beat
UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 3, 2022
Real Estate
Rhonda Hill has joined Plese Realty LLC as a licensed real estate broker specializing in residential sales. Hill owned “A Catered Affair” for 23 years and sold the company in early 2020.
Michelle Garcia with Windermere Coeur d’Alene Realty has earned her Brokers License and is now an Associate broker with the firm.
Garcia has been working for Windermere since 2017 and is the founder of Lake CDA Real Estate LLC.
Engineering
Kelly Hubener has been hired as the new Construction Services Manager for their Hayden office. Hubener earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho in forest products with a focus on wood construction and design.
She has more than eight years of experience in the construction business.
Banking
Ben Diggles has been promoted to Regional Credit Analyst Manager at First Interstate Bank. Diggles has been with First Interstate Bank for more than seven years as a credit analyst.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.