Washington records
UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 9, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Jacob M. Fitterer and Hannah D. Mackin, both of Cheney.
Steven R. Bacon and Annette M. Henriksen, both of Nine Mile Falls.
Richard J. Westling, of Tacoma and Viki J. Landsverk, of Chattaroy.
Qasim Mitchell and Tia M. Bolyard, both of Spokane.
Devin M. Shaughnessy and Shalyn M. Holloway, both of Spokane.
Keith R. Harris and Kristina J. Schramm, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Walker’s Property Management LLC v. Autumn Cannon, restitution of premises.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Marlow, Tia M. and Joseph P.
Soto, Jose P. and Herlinda.
Kevega, David O. and Otieno, Phoebe A.
Fisher, Chad and Deborah G.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Tony Hazel
Brian R. Glidden, 49; 270 days in jail with credit given for 270 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence and violation of order.
Jordan C. Smith, 30; 23.75 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of violation of order.
Antonio M. Davis, 29; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of violation of order.
Shane W. Lester, 36; 14 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Reed L. Duvall, 58; 12 days in jail, no-contact order violation.
Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender
David Karapetr, 21; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Larry R. Myers, 56; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Jeremy J. Jones, 23; one day in jail, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Myles T. Miller, 29; six days in jail, third-degree theft.
Christian C. Kober, 27; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Chris R. Nelson, 51; five days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
