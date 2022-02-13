Super Picks: Eastern Washington goes with Rams over Bengals

Staff reports

We asked notable folks in Eastern Washington (and beyond) to give us their Super Bowl picks. The Los Angeles Rams were the clear favorite – with a special nod to homegrown superstar receiver Cooper Kupp.

Cameron Ward, new Washington State quarterback: Rams 30, Bengals 23. “I want Joe ‘Shiesty’ (Burrow) to get him one, I really do. But it’s just hard to go against the Rams. They have Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey. Their defense is nice. They can put points up. … It’s crazy. Tennessee got nine sacks and (the Bengals) still won. This is going to be a good Super Bowl, though. I like this one. If I were to put my money on someone, I’d probably have to go with the Rams. Joe’s not going down without a fight. It’ll probably be a one-score game. It might be whoever gets the ball last.”

Jake Dickert, WSU football coach: No prediction. “It’s fun for me because I was the defensive coordinator (at Wyoming) and got a chance to coach the linebackers, and Logan Wilson is the starting mike for the Bengals. And on that defense was also Tyler Hall, who played corner for us and is now on the roster with the Rams. So either way, I’m going to be so excited and proud of both of those guys. I’m going to stay neutral there. As long as my Packers didn’t win it, I don’t have a dog in the fight.”

Stephanie Vigil, KHQ evening news anchor: Rams 23, Bengals 13. “West Coast is the Best Coast!”

Mark Few, Gonzaga basketball coach: Rams 24, Bengals 21. “I’m a Cooper Kupp guy. He’s a great story, great player.”

Julian Strawther, Gonzaga basketball player: Bengals 24, Rams 17. “I feel like I kind of just want to roll with the underdogs. I’m riding the wave of Joe Burrow and them boys.”

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rogers, Eastern Washington congresswoman: Rams 24, Bengals 21. “In the Super Bowl, the best defense often wins the game. The Rams’ defense – and their seasoned core of Eastern Washington University alum Cooper Kupp, Matt Stafford, and Odell Beckham Jr. – will be too much for the Bengals to handle.”

Adam Shackleford, former Spokane Shock coach: Bengals 27, Rams 24. “Growing up in Cincinnati, I was 12 years old the last time the Bengals played in the Super Bowl. I’ve seen the ‘Ickey Shuffle’ in person and my dog is named after Boomer Esiason. I am loyal to my team. If the Bengals can establish the run and slow down that pass rush of the Rams, they will be able to score points against that secondary. Who Dey!”

Mike Price, former WSU coach: Rams 23, Bengals 20. “I love both teams. Joe Burrow’s dad coached with me as a graduate assistant on Warren Powers’ staff and Cooper Kupp’s grandpa played for the Huskies when I played at WSU. And the COUGS didn’t recruit Cooper out of HS so I will pick him this time!!!!”

Maria Cantwell, U.S. Senator from Washington: Bengals 24, Rams 21. “I’m always rooting for Yakima’s own Cooper Kupp, who just became the first Washington born player to win NFL Offensive Player of the Year. While the Rams are favored, don’t discount the underdogs – the Bengals’ defense is extremely opportunistic. My prediction: Bengals get their first Super Bowl championship.

Jack Thompson, former WSU and NFL quarterback: Bengals 28, Rams 20. “It’s the attitude. It doesn’t matter who they play, they’re going to give it, led by Joe ‘Cool’ Burrow. I love watching that young man play.”

Kiantha Duncan, president Spokane chapter of the NAACP: “I pick the one running with the ball most times toward the thingamajig.” Rams 27, Bengals 24. “Between Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, both core players in Los Angeles’ defensive schemes, it’ll be interesting to see the offensive opportunities for Joe Burrow and the Bengals. I trust this one will be a fresh, exciting one either way.”

Rodney Stuckey, former EWU and NBA basketball player: Rams 27, Bengals 21. “The Bengals have just been riding that underdog all year, doing their thing. The Rams, defensively, they’re good and offensively they’ve got weapons as well. Anything can happen, but it would be nice to see an EWU grad get a championship, so I’m rooting for the Rams.”

John Yarno, former Idaho and NFL offensive lineman: Rams 35, Bengals 21. “NFC West is the best division in the league. Cooper Kupp for MVP. It will be fun to watch.”

Ray Whitney, former Spokane Chief and NHL standout: Rams 24, Bengals 21. “I really like Joe Burrow, but I’ll stick with the Rams for this one, and Burrow can have the next few.”

Matt Linehan, former Idaho QB, current Idaho WR coach and played with Bengals in rookie minicamp: Bengals 35, Rams 31. “The Rams are talented across the board, but I have a borderline concerning appreciation for Joe Burrow that I simply cannot turn back now.”

Bobby Brett, Spokane Indians and Spokane Chiefs owner: No score. “I grew up in Los Angeles when the old Rams were there and I grew up a Rams fan. I wasn’t happy when they left and went to St. Louis. But now that they’re back, just as a kid, those blue and gold jerseys, so I’m rooting for the Rams. However, if Cincinnati wins I think that Joe Burrow is pretty special, but I’m rooting for the Rams and Cooper Kupp.”

Tyler Johnson, former Spokane Chief and NHL standout: Rams 30, Bengals 27. “I really like the Bengals and Burrow, but I just think the Rams are a really good team and I kind of want to see Stafford do well and succeed and win. So I’m gonna go with the them.