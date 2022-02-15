From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Christian T. Cline-Answorth, of Colbert and Krysta E. Salaz, of Spokane.

Jean C. Morton and Shaeleen M. Wynecoop, both of Spokane.

Chase W. Kinard and Nicole S. Kenyon, both of Liberty Lake.

Claudell Whitman and Karen Y. Herford, both of Spokane Valley.

Sergey Miroshin and Elya Pustovit, both of Spokane.

Brittany M. McCauley and Roselyn M. Newton, both Airway Heights.

Kyle J. Davidson and Chelsie A. Modrell, both of Spokane.

Daniel N. Schutt and Marta E. Salazar, both of Spokane.

Corey J. Clark and Jamie C. Gardipe, both of Marshall.

Christopher J. Borck and Sabrina A. Rookey, both of Spokane.

Justin M. Purnell and Molly A. Helland, both of Otis Orchards.

Bruno R. Goelz and Tiana A. Bargel, both of Spokane.

Bradley B. Thomas and Autumn R. Bader, both of Spokane Valley.

Matthew D. Cox, of Spokane Valley and Kristy L. Harper, of Newman Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Mark Hamilton v. Zeyad Hameed, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Susan Kuther v. James Hepper, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Samantha Guthrie v. David Schmick, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

PNC Bank NA v. State of Washington Department of Licensing, et al., seeking quiet title.

Marriage dissolution petitions

Hittinger, Chastity and Darrin

Marriage dissolutions granted

Taylor, James M. and Melissa S.

Sullivan, Colleen and Schober, Eric

Carpenter, Kimberly S. and Paul D.

Carstensen, Michele E. and Gash, Eric J.

Schultheis, Lauri A. and Andrew J.

Criminal sentencings

Julie M. McKay

William L. Melson, 31; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree assault of a child.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Steven A. McNickle, 53; 79 days in jail with credit given for 79 served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Tony Hazel

Minh A. Layne, 32; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Anatoli Culev, 32; $7,717.99 in restitution, 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and second-degree burglary.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Dakota W. Callen, 25; 104 days in jail, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to taking a motor vehicle without permission, third-degree theft and second-degree burglary.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Tyler E. Brown, 28; nine days in jail, obstructing an officer.

Jarod T. Grubb, 33; 14 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license and trip permit violation.

Jona Gufsag, $1,246 fine, 51 days in jail, driving while intoxicated, third-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

David A. Hilmer, 42; five days in jail, no contact order violation.

Clifton R. Isom, 31; 212 days in jail, reckless driving and fourth-degree assault.

Justin J. Jaquith, 32; eight days in jail, reckless driving.

Xavier D. Jones, 29; five days in jail amended to eight hours of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Michael H. Kisslinger, 45; seven days in jail, obstructing an officer.

Javier Ramirez Olmos, 50; 30 days in jail converted to 28 days of electronic home monitoring, hit and run of an unattended vehicle and driving while intoxicated.