Airway Heights seeking applicants for public art commissioners
Thu., Feb. 17, 2022
The city of Airway Heights is seeking seven volunteers to help decide what public art installations will be built and displayed in the West Plains city.
Applicants will fill a Public Arts Commission recently created by city ordinance that is charged with reviewing proposals for public art in Airway Heights. The nonpartisan volunteer positions will be nominated by the mayor and confirmed by a majority vote of the city council. Five of the seven members must live within city limits.
The city is seeking two applicants from the fields of landscape architecture, architecture, urban planning, interior design or engineering. Two commission members should be professional artists. The panel will be rounded out by citizens knowledgeable in the public art, education, community affairs, real estate and development communities. One at-large citizen will be selected.
Members serve four-year terms at the pleasure of the mayor and city council. Application forms are available at the Airway Heights website at cawh.org/home/showdocument?id=366. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28.
