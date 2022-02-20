Brackets set for state basketball tourneys, Mead girls earn No. 1 seed in 3A

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association released the brackets for the regional round of the 2022 state basketball tournaments on Sunday, determined by the organization’s seeding committee.

Mead earned the No. 1 seed to the girls 3A tournament, despite ranking No. 3 in the state’s RPI (Ratings Percentage Index), one of the criteria the committee considered in its seedings.

The Greater Spokane League had seven teams qualify for the state tournaments this year – five boys and two girls.

The 3A classification is the largest in the state and qualifies 20 teams – the bottom eight seeds play in loser-outs on Tuesday to qualify for regionals. The other five classifications qualified 16.

In the regional round of state , the top eight seeds in each classification face off with the winners earning a bye to the quarterfinals. The bottom eight seeds participate in loser-out games. The winners of those games play the losers of the “protected” seeds in first-round games at the state venues.

The Hardwood Classic tournaments are March 2-5. The 4A/3A tourneys are hosted by the Tacoma Dome, the 2A/1A tourneys are held at the Yakima Valley SunDome and the State B tournaments are at the Spokane Arena.

The following are the area’s Regional matchups:

Boys

4A: (8) Gonzaga Prep vs (1) Mount Si, Saturday 2 p.m. at Bellvue College; (13) Woodinville vs (12) Central Valley, Saturday 6 p.m. at University HS.

3A: (7) Mt. Spokane vs (2) Auburn, Saturday 6 p.m. at Puyallup HS; (20) Evergreen/(13) Arlington vs (12) Ferris, Saturday 4 p.m. at Central Valley HS.

2A: (5) Tumwater vs (4) Pullman, Saturday 4 p.m. at U-Hi.

1A: (5) Toppenish vs (4) Freeman, Saturday 10 a.m. at U-Hi; (13) Lakeside vs (12) King’s Way Christian, Saturday 2 p.m. at Battle Ground HS.

2B: (7) Adna vs (2) Liberty, Saturday 2 p.m. at U-Hi; (6) Napavine vs (3) Colfax, Friday, 6 p.m. at U-Hi; (13) Northwest Christian vs (12) Cle Elum, Saturday 2 p.m. at Davis HS.

1B: (8) Desales vs (1) Almira/Coulee-Hartline, Saturday noon at Eastmont HS; (7) Lummi vs (2) Cusick, Saturday noon at U-Hi; (16) Orcas Bay vs (9) Wellpinit, Saturday 2 p.m. at CV.

Girls

3A: (8) Lincoln vs (1) Mead, Saturday 8 p.m. at CV.

2A: (16) North Kitsap vs (9) West Valley, Saturday 6 p.m. at CV.

1A: (6) Freeman vs (3) Cashmere, Friday 8 p.m. at Wenatchee HS; (7) Colville vs (2) Nooksack Valley, Saturday 2 p.m. at Mount Vernon HS.

2B: (6) Lake Roosevelt vs (3) Colfax, Friday 8 p.m. at U-Hi; (7) Liberty vs (2) Warden, Friday 6 p.m. at Wenatchee HS; (13) St. George’s vs (12) Mabton, Friday 6 p.m. at Davis HS.

1B: (7) Wellpinit vs (2) Colton, Saturday noon at CV; (5) Garfield-Palouse vs (4) Wilbur-Creston-Keller, Saturday 4 p.m. at Wenatchee HS; (8) Pomeroy vs (1) Mountain View Christian, Saturday noon at Mount Vernon HS; (13) Cusick vs (12) Grace Academy, Friday 8 p.m. at Everett CC.