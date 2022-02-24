From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Craig A. Landron and Suzanne E. Bjork, both of Spokane Valley.

Bert T. Aikins and Genevieve W. Fischer, both of Spokane Valley.

Amani W. Paulo and Ester Ndayizeye, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Lisa Loney v. Troy Loney, complaint for breach of contract and foreclosure.

Tyson A. Carman v. Delbert Carman, complaint.

Desmond LLC, et al., v. Gage Smith, restitution of premises.

Ponderosa Ventures The Landing LLC, et al., v. Kelly Seely, restitution of premises.

Stephen Bushnell, et al., v. Tyler Howerton, restitution of premises.

Timberline Sunset MHC LLC v. Jeffery Brigham, et al., restitution of premises.

Park Tower Senior Housing v. Richard E. Pedigo, restitution of premises.

Eric Exner v. Trudy Smith, et al., restitution of premises.

Jeremy Zollinger, et al., v. Estate of James D. Matsch, et al., seeking quiet title.

United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development v. Darle Baer, restitution of premises.

Tiffany Gallimore v. Bastian Tabacchi, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bellinger, Michael T. and Asmin J.

Boswell, Brie A. and Gary P.

Gustafson, Ryan J. and Katy A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Brooke R. Ramshaw, also known as Brooke Ramshaw, 27; 24 months in a substance use disorder treatment program, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and third-degree assault.

Joshua M. Warren, 31; 43 months in prison, after being found guilty of third-degree assault.

Judge John O. Cooney

Adam J. Bennett, 44; $6,014.30 in restitution, 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary, first-degree malicious mischief and second-degree burglary.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Jeremy Chavez, 35; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Sue M. A. Victor Isbell, Pullman; debts of $16,117.

Chelsie N. Hill, Deer Park; debts of $30,070.

Bradley E. Roadruck, Spokane; debts of $205,267.

Monica J. Street, Spokane Valley; debts of $45,115.

Beverle A. McCrum, Spokane; debts of $49,677.

Gina M. Aviles, Spokane; debts of $138,312.

Marvin S. Miller, Spokane; debts of $105,439.

Douglas Enos, Spokane; debts of $78,402.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Marrisa G. Alvarez, 24; 15 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Everett Z. Campbell, 32; $350 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Jaycee Carrywater, 22; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Nathan L. Pierce, 29; 13 days in jail, interfering with vehicular traffic.

Charles M. Worley, 38; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Donna Wilson

Trevor A. Conley, 28; 40 days in jail, 24 months of probation, attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Travis R. Pittman, 40; 96 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Corey L. West, 32; 11 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jacob L. Peone, 46; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Hunter S. Roche, 20; $250 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

James H. Rollins, 31; $990.50 fine, two days in jail, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Shandi L. Rathbun, 31; 30 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Travis R. Peterson, 36; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, physical control.