What’s Worth Watching: ‘Space Force,’ ‘Ghosts,’ ‘Vikings: Valhalla,’ ‘1883’ and ‘SEAL Team’

In “Space Force” (2020), Gen. Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) heads the establishment of Space Force, a new branch of the U.S. military tasked with preparing the armed forces to put “boots on the moon by 2024.” But while the Space Force aims at protecting the country from all threats from space, real threats are manifesting much closer to home. Returning for a second season, Naird’s team finds their place in the new administration. “Space Force” is available on Netflix.

‘Ghosts’ (2021)

Married city dwellers Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) leave town to open a bed and breakfast in an old country home passed down through Sam’s family. Uprooted from their lives in New York, the couple soon realizes that their bed and breakfast is already full of guests – that is, ghosts. Returning for its second season, “Ghosts” is available on cbs.com.

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ (2022)

Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett) and his Viking comrades battle for supremacy and make their way from Greenland to Iceland in search of destiny and the glory of Valhalla. “Vikings: Valhalla” is available on Netflix.

‘1883’ (2022)

More than a century and seven generations back, the Dutton family forge a path through the untamed West to stake their claim to the Yellowstone. A prequel series to “Yellowstone,” “1883” is available on Paramount+. (Shoshone Tribe member Lacey Bacon was a consultant on “1883.”)

‘SEAL Team’ (2022)

Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) leads an elite unit of U.S. Navy SEALs as they train for and carry out some of the military’s most high-stakes missions. Stateside, the group comes to terms with the danger they face in the field. The first five seasons of “SEAL Team” are available on Paramount+.