Firefighters quickly extinguish house blaze in Otis Orchards on Sunday afternoon
UPDATED: Sun., Feb. 27, 2022
From staff reports
A fire in an unoccupied home off Arden Road in Otis Orchards was quickly doused by Spokane Valley firefighters on Sunday.
A neighbor saw smoke and flames coming from the home in the 3400 block of North Arden Road around 2:30 p.m., according to a news release. A dozen fire units responded to the fire, which burned a corner of the building.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
