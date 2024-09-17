Two men killed in Cardiff gas station explosion identified

The two people killed in a north-central Idaho gas station explosion last week have been identified; two others remain hospitalized.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon, left two dead and four injured.

Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl told The Spokesman-Review in previous interviews that two of the injured were airlifted to Washington hospitals, and the two others were transported to local hospitals by ground. Sandahl said that the two airlifted were gas station employees.

Brandon Luther Cook, 53, and Wesley James Lineberry, 62, were killed by blunt force trauma caused by the explosion.

A spokesperson for UW Medicine said that Donny Billeter was in satisfactory condition Monday, while Roxann Hubbs was in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

As of Friday, the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

“Piecing together the events leading up to the explosion and fire could take several weeks. We must be methodical and thorough,” Sandahl said in a news release.

The news release, put out by the Idaho Department of Insurance, offered its condolences to the families of the victims.

“The State Fire Marshal’s Office offers its heartfelt condolences to the family of these two victims and hopes for a speedy recovery to the others injured in this devastating incident.”