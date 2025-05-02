Lewis and Clark High student hit by car outside school

A driver struck and injured a Lewis and Clark High School student Thursday morning outside the high school on the edge of downtown Spokane.

The student, who was on foot, was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life threatening, according to Spokane Police Department Officer Daniel Strassenberg, spokesman for the department. He said he did not know other details about the student’s injuries.

The crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. at Fourth Avenue and Howard Street, Strassenberg said. The driver, who stopped and cooperated with police, was cited on suspicion of failing to stop at a stop sign.

Lewis and Clark High Principal Ivan Corley wrote an email to LC families notifying them of the incident.

“This morning, one of our students was struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk on Fourth Avenue near our school at around 6:45 a.m.” Corley wrote. “First responders were on scene quickly and the student has been transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries. We’re grateful for the speedy response of everyone involved.”