Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Gonzaga senior Andrew Nembhard makes final five for Cousy Point Guard of Year Award

UPDATED: Mon., Feb. 28, 2022

Gonzaga senior point guard Andrew Nembhard looks for space against Saint Mary's guard Logan Johnson during Saturday's game in Moraga. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
Gonzaga senior point guard Andrew Nembhard looks for space against Saint Mary's guard Logan Johnson during Saturday's game in Moraga. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard is one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday.

Nembhard averages 11.3 points, a West Coast Conference-leading 5.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals. His 3.01 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks eighth nationally.

The 6-foot-5, 193-pound senior is shooting a career-best 35.2 percent on 3-pointers and 87 percent at the free-throw line.

Nembhard has three games this season with double-digit assists – 11 vs. Duke, 12 vs. BYU and a career-high 14 vs. Pepperdine. The latter is tied for second on Gonzaga’s single-game list.

Nembhard played two seasons at Florida before transferring to Gonzaga. He averaged 9.5 points and 5.5 assists with the Gators.

Cousy Award finalists include Baylor’s James Akinjo, Villanova’s Collin Gillespie, Kentucky’s Sahvir Wheeler and UCLA’s Tyger Campbell. Nembhard had 24 points and six assists in a November win over UCLA in Las Vegas.

Former Zag Jalen Suggs was a finalist for the Cousy Award that went to Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu last season. Past winners include Oregon’s Payton Pritchard (2020) and Murray State’s Ja Morant (2019).

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Follow along with the Zags

Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.

Top stories in Gonzaga basketball