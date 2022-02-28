Gonzaga senior Andrew Nembhard makes final five for Cousy Point Guard of Year Award

Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard is one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday.

Nembhard averages 11.3 points, a West Coast Conference-leading 5.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals. His 3.01 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks eighth nationally.

The 6-foot-5, 193-pound senior is shooting a career-best 35.2 percent on 3-pointers and 87 percent at the free-throw line.

Nembhard has three games this season with double-digit assists – 11 vs. Duke, 12 vs. BYU and a career-high 14 vs. Pepperdine. The latter is tied for second on Gonzaga’s single-game list.

Nembhard played two seasons at Florida before transferring to Gonzaga. He averaged 9.5 points and 5.5 assists with the Gators.

Cousy Award finalists include Baylor’s James Akinjo, Villanova’s Collin Gillespie, Kentucky’s Sahvir Wheeler and UCLA’s Tyger Campbell. Nembhard had 24 points and six assists in a November win over UCLA in Las Vegas.

Former Zag Jalen Suggs was a finalist for the Cousy Award that went to Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu last season. Past winners include Oregon’s Payton Pritchard (2020) and Murray State’s Ja Morant (2019).