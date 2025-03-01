Live updates: Gonzaga, San Francisco battle for second place in WCC at Chase Center
First half
11:43 – GU 19, USF 15: Huff called for a foul at the U12 media timeout.
Dons hit four of their last five attempts to pull closer behind seven points from Williams.
Zags attempted 3-pointers on four straight possessions, missing three before Nembhard connected from deep. Then Huff hit a pair of baskets to keep GU ahead.
15:42 – GU 11, USF 6: Ike makes a layup through contact at the first media timeout to give GU a 6-0 run and he’ll shoot a free throw when play resumes.
Up-and-down start for Gregg, who misses his first three attempts from the field before making a layup to start the run. Hickman leads with five points on a 3-pointer and a layup.
Dons have three offensive rebounds, but haven’t scored in 2:05.
19:23 – USF 2, GU 0: Zags win the tip, Gregg misses a 3-pointer and Riley makes a layup on the other end to give the Dons the first lead. We’re underway in San Francisco. Game starts on ESPNEWS.
Starting fives
Gonzaga starters: Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle, Ben Gregg, Graham Ike.
USF starters: Marcus Williams, Malik Thomas, Tyrone Riley IV, Barry Wang, Carlton Linguard Jr.
Pregame
The West Coast Conference Tournament in Las Vegas is still a week away, but the stakes have already been raised for the Gonzaga and San Francisco men’s basketball teams.
The Zags (22-8, 13-4) and Dons (23-7, 13-4) will play for second place in the WCC at the Chase Center in San Francisco tonight. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN. The winner will gain the coveted No. 2 seed and bye into the WCC Tournament semifinals.
Better yet for Gonzaga, a win will all but ensure its standing as an at-large team for the NCAA Tournament.
The Zags are looking for a second-straight Quad 1 (NET rankings) win, after beating Santa Clara 95-76 on Tuesday, thanks in large part to a breakout performance from freshman center Ismaila Diagne.
USF has won three straight since losing to Gonzaga 88-77 at McCarthey Athletic Center on Feb. 13. The Dons have also won seven of their last eight games, including over Saint Mary’s, the Gaels’ only WCC loss this season.
Series history
Gonzaga holds a 75-22 series lead over San Francisco since 1949 and has won 31 straight since 2012.
Team stats
Individual leaders
