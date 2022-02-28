Washington Senate passes resolution honoring Cooper Kupp

By Albert James The Spokesman-Review

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Senate on Monday adopted a resolution paying tribute to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and his Washington roots.

Sen. Jeff Holy, R-Cheney, sponsored the resolution. He praised Kupp’s focus, achievement and loyalty in relation to both his time at Eastern Washington and with the Rams.

“There is more to Cooper Kupp than just a Super Bowl MVP,” Holy said on the Senate floor .

The Yakima native and Eastern Washington University alum was a key part of the Rams’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl last month. He was named Super Bowl 56’s MVP and made the classic celebratory trip to Disneyland soon after.

The resolution honored his ties to the state, the numerous achievements and honors he earned as an Eastern Washington Eagle and the success he has achieved playing in the National Football League.

The Senate recognized Kupp for his “impressive work ethic as a pro football player and his enduring humility,” according to the resolution.

Holy said Kupp’s achievements go beyond the playing field, encompassing his academic career and his status as a family man who understands “that he has the opportunity to provide an example for others and be a role model for a lot of those coming along behind him.”

“Today, I’m proud to honor Cooper Kupp not only as a role model for so many, but the quality of man that we’d all like to have as a friend.” Holy said.