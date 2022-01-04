The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Snow 29° Snow
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Woman found dead in vehicle in auto yard was missing

UPDATED: Tue., Jan. 4, 2022

Associated Press

GRAHAM, Wash. — The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified Patricia Soto as the woman found dead inside a vehicle trunk in a Graham auto yard in December.

The medical examiner’s office has not released a cause or manner of death for the 41-year-old, the Seattle Times reported.

King County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tim Meyer said detectives are investigating the case as a homicide. Soto was reportedly last seen Nov. 7 at a Burien residence, according to a Dec. 16 news release from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said family members were concerned for Soto’s safety because it was unusual for her to not be in contact with them for that long.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department was notified that a vehicle linked to a missing person’s case was towed to the auto yard, Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. said. Deputies found Soto’s body on Dec. 21 while searching the vehicle, Moss added.

The King County Sheriff’s Office is the primary agency investigating the homicide but will work with other counties, Meyer said.

No other information was immediately available because of the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety