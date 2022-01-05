By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael S. Carter, of Spokane and Laura E. Orozco Villalobos, of Big Bear City, California.

Nelson G. Zhang and Hope A. M. MacDonald, both of Spokane.

Tyler S. Kelly and Mackynzie S. McElfish, both of Spokane Valley.

Jeffrey W. Stevenson and Alisha R. Scott, both of Spokane Valley.

Aleksander Heyfetz and Ella Kotelovich, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Ciara Lonegan, restitution of premises.

Selkirk Neurology PLLC v. Steven L. Pugh, verified complaint for money judgment.

Aaron Monheim v. Amphenol Corporation, et al., complaint.

Jefferey R. Simpson, et al., v. Hospitality Associates Inc., et al., complaint.

Spokane Ironwood LLC v. Sonny Parmar, et al., complaint.

Robert Stewart v. Charles Atwood, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Curry, Dennis K. and Pappas, Amanda

Glover, Stephanie M. and Christopher T.

Montano, Shane v. Robinson, Sarah L.

Goedderz, Mathew J. and Waisanen, Bobbi J.

McKee, Shannon J. and Travis M.

Willoughby, Matthew J. and Kim, Hahninae

Castleman, Marla C. and Randall T.

Kelley, Eugene A. and Katie J.

Vensel, Stevie and Steven D.

Wenger, Robert E. and Fennell, Sharon

Defield, Arla N. and Ridley, Kevin A.

Angeski, Jennilee B. and Joseph M.

Patton, Christine N. and Gauldin Gardner, Mario D.

Gest, David D. and Diana L.

Salyk, Svitlana and Iurii

Gibson, Heather M. and Rooks, Dean M., Jr.

Legal separations granted

Reid, Heather D. and Clinton M.

Marriages decreed invalid

Pechia, Jennie K. and Maravilla, Jacob M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Matthew V. Rhoads, 28; $15 fine, 30 months in a prison-based alternative, 30 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of violation of order.

Catlyn R. Thurman, also known as Catlyn R. Lawrence, 29; restitution to be determined, 19 months in a prison-based alternative, 19 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft and second-degree theft.

Alejandro Mendez, 40; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Samantha J. Rutherford, 30; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Joshua R. Stricker, 19; 44 days in jail with credit given for 44 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking in stolen property, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, attempt to elude a police vehicle and two counts of third-degree assault.

Erica C. Dougherty, 28; $40 restitution, 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Falicia R. Humbird, 35; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Jayleen D. Bowman, 35; 90 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Jable A. Ram, 36; 15 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to indecent liberties.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Annaiece M. Horvath, 49; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endaangerment.

Aaron W. Lehinger, 44; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Amber Maccurdy, 36; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated and hit and run unattended complicity.