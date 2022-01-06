Live Updates: Winter storm forces mountain passes — and local school — closures

From Staff Reports

First the passes over the Cascades shut down. Then, one by one, area school districts began announcing delays and closures as a winter storm drifted across the Inland Northwest overnight, bringing with it several inches of snow.

Here are the live updates on current conditions across the Inland Northwest.

CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS (Updated 9:18 a.m.)

Difficult road conditions were a factor in a few crashes early Thursday morning, said Trooper Ryan Senger with the Washington State Patrol. While there were a few slide-offs and vehicles blocking the roadway by 7 a.m. there weren’t a significant amount of collisions, he said.

“It’s slick,” Senger said. “I would say snow-covered in most places.”

1 Car non injury I90 MP 249 with this amount of snow, we all need to Slow down, and give plenty of distance for stopping to prevent sliding off the roads. #driveforconditions pic.twitter.com/UgduoH3JoA — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) January 6, 2022

Senger encourages people to stay home if possible.

“If you don’t have to go to work or you don’t have to be out on the roads, try not to be,” Senger said. “If you do have to go out, increase your following distance. Slow down for changing road conditions.”

Senger also reminded drivers to move over for crashed vehicles and cars on the shoulder of the road or in the ditch.

The Spokane County Public Works Department said plows would keep primary arterials clear Thursday, according to an early morning news release. Crews planned to work into the evening to start plowing secondary roads. Crews expect to start plowing residential areas by the weekend, according to the news release.

In Spokane Valley, the city has initiated a full residential plow, which will begin at 10 a.m.

“The full plow is necessary due to the existing quantities of snow and ice on the local roads coupled with the snow that fell overnight,” the city said in a news release, adding that it will take approximately 48 hours to plow all 624 miles of roads within the city limits.

POWER OUTAGES (Updated 8:32 a.m.)

Inland Power reports power has been restored in northeast Spokane, southwest Bonner counties.

Inland Power and Light previously reported about 7 a.m. that more than 600 customers were without power.

The outage area included Mount Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park, which took to Facebook to celebrate power being restored and encourage people to come out later to enjoy some fresh powder.

Avista Utilities reported nearly 200 customers without power, mostly near Sandpoint. The Pend Oreille Public Utilities District reported 300 customers without power. Northern Lights in North Idaho reported 45 customers out in Idaho and western Montana.

SCHOOL DELAYS, CLOSURES (Updated 8:21 a.m.)

Most Spokane County school districts have delayed or canceled classes as a result of at least four inches of snow that fell overnight, with at least two more inches on the way to Spokane.

School districts in Spokane County that have canceled classes are Central Valley, Cheney, Freeman, Liberty, Medical Lake, Reardan-Edwall, Riverside, Tekoa and West Valley.

Districts in Spokane County that announced two-hour delays are Deer Park, Mead and Spokane.

East Valley School District announced a 90-minute delay.

Gonzaga Prep canceled in-person classes, but will operate online.

Nine Mile Falls School District said it will operate on a normal schedule on Thursday.

Down in the Freeman School District, Superintendent Randy Russell was keeping his sense of humor over his district’s closure due to the snow storm.

Freeman SD will be closed today due to inclement weather! pic.twitter.com/Mz09kw5Yvl — Randy Russell (@RandyLRussell24) January 6, 2022

HOW MUCH SNOW HAS FALLEN? (Updated 9:17 a.m.)

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, Steve Bodnar, a meteorologist at Spokane’s National Weather Service Office said Wenatchee reported 20 inches of snowfall. Leavenworth was at 22.5 inches, Methow Valley had 18 inches overnight and East Wenatchee reported 6 inches at midnight with the expectation it was likely much higher as of Thursday morning, he said.

Check the Washington state Department of Transportation website before making any long-distance travel, he said.

Right at 4 inches overnight, per the top of the car measurement in Chief Garry Park. ⁦@SpokesmanReview⁩ ⁦@NWSSpokane⁩ pic.twitter.com/I6CXHD5x6v — Kip Hill (@kiphillreporter) January 6, 2022

Spokane this year has received about 7 inches more snow than normal, which is about 16 inches, Bodnar said. Between Dec. 1, 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021, 17.7 inches were reported. In that same period this year, Spokane had 23.2 inches of snowfall, he said.

“That’s pretty tough around here to do,” Bodnar said.

WEATHER FORECAST (Updated 9:10 a.m.)

Light snow was expected to fall throughout the morning Thursday, said Steve Bodnar, a meteorologist at Spokane’s National Weather Service Office. Another two to three inches “at least” were predicted in Spokane, with chances for rain or freezing rain by the late afternoon, he said.

“That will potentially create a few problems because you’ll see that snow turning into slush … I know from experience when it becomes slush I personally find it becomes harder to navigate than cold snow,” Bodnar said.

Temperatures hovered early Thursday around 25 degrees and were expected to stay there until the afternoon, Bodnar said. By Thursday night Spokane was likely to sit at a freezing temperature, and then by Friday afternoon climb into the forties, he said.

While Thursday’s snowfall was significant, it is unlikely to top the record for the day. The most snow ever received on a Jan. 6 in Spokane is 10.4 inches in 1950, Bodnar said.