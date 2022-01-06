Music calendar for Jan. 7-14 – Hot Club of Spokane, Blake Braley, Lauren Alaina and Carter Hudson

Chasing Eos – Rock. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Brian Jacobs – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Justin James – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 6-9 p.m. Post Falls Brewing Co., 112 N. Spokane St., Post Falls. (208) 773-7301.

Jona Gallegos – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 6-8 p.m. Dry Fly Distilling Tasting Room, 1021 W. Riverside Ave. Free. (509) 489-2112.

Songwriter Showcase – Featuring LoGee, Sarah Jean and Jason Perry. Friday, 6 p.m. Hidden Mother Brewery, 1303 N. Washington St., Suite B. (509) 919-3595.

Stagecoach West – Classic country, rock and standards. Friday, 7-10 p.m. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 6410 N. Lidgerwood St. $7. (509) 489-3030.

Elvis Birthday Show – Featuring Elvis impersonator Ben Klein. Friday, 7 p.m. Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 8441 N. Indian Trail Road. Donations accepted. (509) 465-0779.

Baker, Thomas and Packwood – Singer-songwriter trio. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Bruiser – Rock. Friday, 8:45 p.m. Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8995.

The Happiness – Rock cover band. Friday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Nick Wiebe – Singer-songwriter cover artist. Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Okay, Honey – Folk singer-songwriter duo. Saturday, 6 p.m. Post Falls Brewing Co., 112 N Spokane St., Post Falls. (208) 773-7301.

Bright Moments – Jazz. Saturday, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Sharky and the Fins – Dance music from the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s. Saturday, 7-10 p.m. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 6410 N Lidgerwood St. $7. (509) 489-3030.

Hot Club of Spokane – Jazz. Saturday, 7 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Free. (206) 499-9173.

Rusty Jackson – Americana/country. Saturday, 8 p.m. Whiskey Glasses, 4211 E. Westwood Ave., Chattaroy. (509) 238-6253.

Blake Braley – Funk/soul. Saturday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Blues Society – Blues. Sunday, 3 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Imagine Jazz Quintet – Hard bop and post bop jazz. Monday, 7 p.m. The Bad Seed, 2936 E. Olympic Ave. $5-$10. (509) 822-7439.

Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno – Soul/roots duo. Monday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $12. (206) 499-9173.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

Joe and Maya – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Carter Hudson – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Lauren Alaina – Country. Thursday, 6-10:30 p.m. Nashville North, 6361 W. Seltice Way, State Line, Idaho. (208) 457-9128.

Jojo Siwa: Dream the Tour – Nickelodeon pop star. With the Belles. Originally scheduled for June 28. Tickets for the original date will be honored. Thursday, 7 p.m. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. $39.50-$69.50. (800) 325-7328.

Desperate8s – Blues-rock. Thursday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Rewind – Classic rock. Jan. 14 and 15 , 8 p.m. Jan. 14-15, Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

WSU Graduate Recital: Bryson Harding – Featuring works by Alex Shapiro and John Williams. Also featuring a world premiere by graduate student Joshua Thomson. Jan. 14, 4:10-5 p.m. Washington State University, Bryan Hall Theatre, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-4148.

Mark Holt – Singer-songwriter. Jan. 14, 6 p.m. Vista House at Point A, 22750 Old Spiral Highway, Genesee, Idaho.

Okay, Honey – Folk duo. Jan. 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dry Fly Distilling Tasting Room, 1021 W. Riverside Ave. (509) 489-2112.

John Firshi – Singer-songwriter. Jan. 14, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Runaway Symphony – Indie rock. With Hardwood Heart. Jan. 14, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15. (206) 499-9173.

The Happiness – Rock cover band. Jan. 14, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.