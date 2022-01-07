Man arrested after allegedly robbing tanning salon in north Spokane

Police arrested a 34-year-old man shortly after he allegedly robbed a tanning salon Thursday night in north Spokane.

Officers responded to the robbery call shortly before 8 p.m. at Palm Beach Tan, 4805 N. Division St., across the street from NorthTown Mall, Spokane police spokesperson Julie Humphreys said.

She said an employee told police that two men entered the business and passed her a note asking for cash. The employee reportedly complied and the men left the store. Humphreys said a small amount of cash was stolen.

Officers and K-9 units found the two men nearby shortly after the alleged robbery.

One of them, Christopher F. Cork, was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree commercial robbery and second-degree burglary. Humphreys said Cork had two outstanding warrants as well.

The other man police located was not arrested as of late Friday afternoon.

Cork made his first appearance in court Friday and is scheduled for an arraignment Jan. 18 in Spokane County Superior Court. His bond was set at $15,000 for the robbery charge and $5,000 for the burglary charge, according to the Spokane County jail roster.