Moose-versus-vehicle injures two people on I-90 west of Spokane

A moose-versus-vehicle collision sent the driver to the hospital Wednesday night on Interstate 90 about 12 miles west of Spokane, according to the Washington State Patrol.

WSP Trooper Ryan Senger said he was unsure the type and severity of the injuries. The passenger was injured as well, but was not transported, he said. The moose died.

The car sustained extensive front-end damage.

Senger said the crash, which was reported at 6:18 p.m., did not block any lanes.

He said car-versus-moose crashes don’t happen very often in the area.