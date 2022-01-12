From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Carlos A. Reyes Leonor and Yorleni E. Hernandez Rivera, both of Spokane.

Marisa N. Lopez and Leval R. D. Delano, both of Spokane.

Corey M. Christeson and Heather M. Krashowetz, both of Spokane.

Paul M. Polocz, of Priest River, Idaho and Lydia R. Sanchez, of Pueblo West, Colorado.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Tamerra Howe v. Jacob Peckham, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Sonal LLC v. Vianna McElroy, restitution of premises.

Sonal LLC v. Shana Hulett, restitution of premises.

Sonal LLC v. Timothy Leonard, restitution of premises.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Troy C. Lust, money claimed owed.

Alice Dahl v. First Transit Inc. and Spokane Transit Authority, complaint for damages.

Jeannie Schell v. Kurt Parker, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Amanda Billings-Mendoza v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, et al., complaint for underinsured motorist benefits under insurance policy/contract.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kalloch, Wendy J. and David L.

Nejar, Brandy J. and Daryl D.

Garcia, Rene D. and Polanco-Garcia, Veronica C.

Dash, Kyla J. and Castro, Daniel R. M.

Shinkle-Warner, Crystal R. and Warner, Douglas O.

Lopez, Courtney E. and Joshua E.

King, Tiffany K. and Kenneth R.

Fenton, Kimberly L. and Ricky L.

Mwangi, Esther and Wahome, Mark M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Jake M. Wardsworth, also known as Jake M. Wadsworth, 34; $1,357.93 restitution, 139 days in jail with credit given for 139 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and found guilty of third-degree theft.

Burk T. Simonson, 36; $19,296.25 restitution, 12.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 12.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault (reckless).

Devon R. Utter, 29; 56 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Tony Hazel

Crystal L. Yeager, 43; $1,502.30 restitution, 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Waylon B. Wilson, 38; $10,671.03 restitution, 36 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault (reckless/driving while intoxicated).

Jahmal I. Black, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Roger L. Lane, 38; three months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Christopher D. Hayes, 37; 52 days in jail with credit given for 52 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Sarah K. Scafide, 22; 22 months in prison with credit given for 323 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Daniel C. Collins, 35; 64 days in jail with credit given for 64 days served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Kailey J. Calissendorff, 20; 14 days in jail, no contact order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Joshua A. Mehojah, 41; two days in jail, no contact order violation.

Francisco Mendoza Perez, 21; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Corey L. O’Connor, 31; 15 days in jail, harassment.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Daniel J. L. Spring, 28; 60 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and two counts of no contact order violation.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

William P. Haynes, 54; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, false statement to a public servant and resisting arrest.

Sanay M. Maung, 25; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Nathan Baum, 19; $1,000 fine, 45 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Kenny L. Edwards, 55; 56 days in jail with credit given for 56 days served, 24 months of probation, first-degree criminal trespassing, violation of no contact/protection order and third-degree malicious mischief.

Carl J. Karaba, 40; 35 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.