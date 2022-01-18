Prep roundup: Dylan Darling paces Central Valley boys; Autumn Agnew paces CV girls

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball

Central Valley 63, Ridgeline 45: Dylan Darling scored 20 points and the Bears (8-4, 2-0) beat the visiting Falcons (1-9, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Daniel Crowley and Ryan Greigo added 10 points apiece for CV. Dakota Means led Ridgeline with 11 points.

Clarkston 55, West Valley 42: Xavier Santana scored 17 points, Conrad Dudley added 16 and the Bantams (7-4, 2-1) beat the visiting Eagles (10-2, 1-1) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday. Grady Walker scored 12 points and Turner Livingston added 10 to lead WV.

East Valley 86, Shadle Park 66: Luke Holecek and Diezel Wilkinson scored 21 points apiece and the Knights (5-7, 1-1) beat the visiting Highlanders (2-8, 1-1) in a GSL 2A game. Maddox Callihan added 14 points for East Valley. Kohlby Sorweide scored 16 points and Makai Daniels had 14 for Shadle Park.

Freeman 84, Newport 22: Quin Goldsmith scored 21 points, Boen Phelps added 15 and the Scotties (12-1, 6-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-10, 0-6) in a Northeast A game. Ethan Balazs led Newport with 13 points.

Lakeside 59, Medical Lake 43: Brayden Field scored 18 points, Calvin Mikkelsen added 15 and the visiting Eagles (8-6, 4-2) beat the Cardinals (5-6, 2-2) in an NEA game. Tyler Sembly led Medical Lake with 12 points.

Coeur d’Alene 57, Lewiston 46: Cooper Larson scored 19 points, Cameren Cope added 14 and the Vikings (9-3, 3-1) beat the visiting Bengals (11-3, 1-2) in an Inland Empire game. Chanse Eke and Brendon Forsman led Lewiston with 10 points.

Lake City 64, Post Falls 29: The visiting Timberwolves (14-0, 3-0) beat the Trojans (3-11, 0-3) in an Inland Empire League game.

Moscow 71, Sandpoint 57: The Bears (10-6, 3-0) beat the Bulldogs (4-10, 0-4) in an Inland Empire game.

Lakeland 68, Kellogg 48: Grant Roth scored 20 points, Scotty Hocking added 14 and the Hawks (5-6) beat the Wildcats (6-7) in a nonleague game. Riply Luna led Kellogg with 15 points.

St. Maries 66, Timberlake 51: The visiting Lumberjacks (9-2) beat the Tigers (4-5) in a nonleague game.

Girls basketball

Central Valley 64, Ridgeline 38: Autumn Agnew scored 14 points and the Bears (7-4, 2-0) beat the visiting Falcons (0-12, 0-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Skyler Neuman added 11 points for CV. Kaydin Renken scored 15 points with three 3-pointers for Ridgeline.

Mt. Spokane 41, Cheney 33: Sloan Gardner scored 14 points, Bryten Gumke added 12 and the visiting Wildcats (4-8, 1-1) beat the Blackhawks (4-9, 0-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Macey Richards led Cheney with 10 points.

West Valley 58, Clarkston 49: Chloe Deharo scored 19 points, Delani Walker added 14 and the visiting Eagles (9-1, 1-0) beat the Bantams (7-4, 1-1) in a GSL 2A game. Kendall Wallace led Clarkston with 21 points.

Pullman 68, Rogers 44: Ava Petrino scored 23 points, Elise McDougle added 18 and the Greyhounds (2-9, 1-0) beat the visiting Pirates (0-9, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game. Jalaya Brown led Rogers with 19 points and four 3-pointers.

Lakeside 44, Medical Lake 21: Macy Cummings scored 14 points, Sophia Stadler added 10 and the visiting Eagles (6-6, 2-2) beat the Cardinals (5-5, 0-3) in an NEA league game.

Kettle Falls 44, Northwest Christian 16: Mya Edwards scored 14 points and the visiting Bulldogs (10-4, 4-0) beat the Crusaders (4-10, 1-6) in a Northeast 2B game. LaVay Shurrum added 12 points for Kettle Falls.

Coeur d’Alene 81, Lewiston 46: Skylar Burke scores 22 points and the Vikings (15-3, 6-0) topped the Bengals (8-9, 2-5) in an Inland Empire game. Karli Taylor scores 14 points and Jenika Ortiz had 12 to lead Lewiston.

Lake City 59, Post Falls 48: Kendall Pickford scored 14 points with four 3-pointers, Avery Waddington added 13 and the visiting Timberwolves (16-2, 8-1) beat the Trojans (14-4, 4-2) in an Inland Empire game. Capri Sims led Post Falls with 14 points.

Timberlake 64, St. Maries 18: The visiting Tigers (11-4) downed the Lumberjacks (0-12) in a nonleague game.