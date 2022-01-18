The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Dylan Darling paces Central Valley boys; Autumn Agnew paces CV girls

UPDATED: Tue., Jan. 18, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball

Central Valley 63, Ridgeline 45: Dylan Darling scored 20 points and the Bears (8-4, 2-0) beat the visiting Falcons (1-9, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Daniel Crowley and Ryan Greigo added 10 points apiece for CV. Dakota Means led Ridgeline with 11 points.

Clarkston 55, West Valley 42: Xavier Santana scored 17 points, Conrad Dudley added 16 and the Bantams (7-4, 2-1) beat the visiting Eagles (10-2, 1-1) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday. Grady Walker scored 12 points and Turner Livingston added 10 to lead WV.

East Valley 86, Shadle Park 66: Luke Holecek and Diezel Wilkinson scored 21 points apiece and the Knights (5-7, 1-1) beat the visiting Highlanders (2-8, 1-1) in a GSL 2A game. Maddox Callihan added 14 points for East Valley. Kohlby Sorweide scored 16 points and Makai Daniels had 14 for Shadle Park.

Freeman 84, Newport 22: Quin Goldsmith scored 21 points, Boen Phelps added 15 and the Scotties (12-1, 6-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-10, 0-6) in a Northeast A game. Ethan Balazs led Newport with 13 points.

Lakeside 59, Medical Lake 43: Brayden Field scored 18 points, Calvin Mikkelsen added 15 and the visiting Eagles (8-6, 4-2) beat the Cardinals (5-6, 2-2) in an NEA game. Tyler Sembly led Medical Lake with 12 points.

Coeur d’Alene 57, Lewiston 46: Cooper Larson scored 19 points, Cameren Cope added 14 and the Vikings (9-3, 3-1) beat the visiting Bengals (11-3, 1-2) in an Inland Empire game. Chanse Eke and Brendon Forsman led Lewiston with 10 points.

Lake City 64, Post Falls 29: The visiting Timberwolves (14-0, 3-0) beat the Trojans (3-11, 0-3) in an Inland Empire League game.

Moscow 71, Sandpoint 57: The Bears (10-6, 3-0) beat the Bulldogs (4-10, 0-4) in an Inland Empire game.

Lakeland 68, Kellogg 48: Grant Roth scored 20 points, Scotty Hocking added 14 and the Hawks (5-6) beat the Wildcats (6-7) in a nonleague game. Riply Luna led Kellogg with 15 points.

St. Maries 66, Timberlake 51: The visiting Lumberjacks (9-2) beat the Tigers (4-5) in a nonleague game.

Girls basketball

Central Valley 64, Ridgeline 38: Autumn Agnew scored 14 points and the Bears (7-4, 2-0) beat the visiting Falcons (0-12, 0-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Skyler Neuman added 11 points for CV. Kaydin Renken scored 15 points with three 3-pointers for Ridgeline.

Mt. Spokane 41, Cheney 33: Sloan Gardner scored 14 points, Bryten Gumke added 12 and the visiting Wildcats (4-8, 1-1) beat the Blackhawks (4-9, 0-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Macey Richards led Cheney with 10 points.

West Valley 58, Clarkston 49: Chloe Deharo scored 19 points, Delani Walker added 14 and the visiting Eagles (9-1, 1-0) beat the Bantams (7-4, 1-1) in a GSL 2A game. Kendall Wallace led Clarkston with 21 points.

Pullman 68, Rogers 44: Ava Petrino scored 23 points, Elise McDougle added 18 and the Greyhounds (2-9, 1-0) beat the visiting Pirates (0-9, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game. Jalaya Brown led Rogers with 19 points and four 3-pointers.

Lakeside 44, Medical Lake 21: Macy Cummings scored 14 points, Sophia Stadler added 10 and the visiting Eagles (6-6, 2-2) beat the Cardinals (5-5, 0-3) in an NEA league game.

Kettle Falls 44, Northwest Christian 16: Mya Edwards scored 14 points and the visiting Bulldogs (10-4, 4-0) beat the Crusaders (4-10, 1-6) in a Northeast 2B game. LaVay Shurrum added 12 points for Kettle Falls.

Coeur d’Alene 81, Lewiston 46: Skylar Burke scores 22 points and the Vikings (15-3, 6-0) topped the Bengals (8-9, 2-5) in an Inland Empire game. Karli Taylor scores 14 points and Jenika Ortiz had 12 to lead Lewiston.

Lake City 59, Post Falls 48: Kendall Pickford scored 14 points with four 3-pointers, Avery Waddington added 13 and the visiting Timberwolves (16-2, 8-1) beat the Trojans (14-4, 4-2) in an Inland Empire game. Capri Sims led Post Falls with 14 points.

Timberlake 64, St. Maries 18: The visiting Tigers (11-4) downed the Lumberjacks (0-12) in a nonleague game.

