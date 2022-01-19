The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man killed in north Spokane apartment shooting identified, charges still not filed

UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 19, 2022

One man is dead after he was reportedly shot Saturday morning at the Cedar Springs Estates apartment complex in north Spokane, police said.  (Garrett Cabeza / The Spokesman-Review)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

The man who was shot and killed at a north Spokane apartment building earlier this month has been identified as Tony Loehding.

Loehding, 53, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office, who listed the manner of death as homicide. 

Police responded to the Cedar Springs Estates apartment complex, 1015 E. Cozza Drive, at about 11:20 a.m. Jan. 8, said Sgt. Michael Huffman with the Spokane Police Department. 

The shooting was inside a second-floor unit, Huffman said. No one other than Loehding was hurt. 

The suspected shooter was detained immediately after the shooting but had not been charged as of Wednesday afternoon, said Julie Humphreys, a department spokesperson.

