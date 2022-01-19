Washington Records

From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joseph D. St. Pierre and Hannah M. Gibbons, both of Airway Heights.

Timothy E. Breland and Michaela S. McGraw, both of Spokane.

Dominic A. Sanders and Diana A. E. Castelblanco, both of Spokane.

Garrett D. Gerling and Emily J. Paulson, both of Spokane Valley.

Mark A. Conrad and Meghan K. Dwyer, both of Greenacres.

Brice S. Butler and Jody K. Arroyo, both of Spokane Valley.

Connor E. Chapman, of Hood River, OR and Katie J. Ivory, of Spokane Valley.

AJ J. Zachman and Jessica B. Clark, both of Spokane Valley.

Travis M. Souza, of Airway Heights and Devena D. Tamayo, of Houston, TX.

Gunnar C. Lawler and Megan Aguilar, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Corridor Contractors LLC. v. Nowcrowd Inc., et al., complaint.

John O. Steele v. Casey L. Reed, complaint for personal injuries and damages.

Watson Management Co. v. Austin Porter, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Laura J. and Erik H. Thorleifson.

Ellen A. and Kurt E. Holland.

Albert C. J. Dean and Sarah F. Leota.

Iolanda and Ryan Coles.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

John T. E. Clark, 33; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Jazzmin L. Canipe, 22; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Crystal M. Vandenberg, 38; $1,200 in restitution, 50 days in jail with credit given for 50 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Ryan A. Seidel, 43; 12 months and one day in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Brian R. McGaugh, 38; $1,434.19 in restitution, 108 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Burk T. Simonson, 37; $2,600.39 in restitution, 12.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 12.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident, attempt to elude a police vehicle, two counts of second-degree theft, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Todd L. Johnson, 48; 24 months in a substance use disorder prison-based alternative, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, domestic violence.

Cody J. Sorenson, 21; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Nathan J. Fiebelkorn, 35; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering, violation of order.

Melissa S. Hernandez, 39; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Jachelle Roselynn Kizer, Spokane; debts of $36,436.

Kenneth E. Jr. and Laurie A. Huck, Spokane; debts of $53,835.

Linda A. Dairymple, Colville; debts of $73,541.

Jenneffer Luke, Spokane; debts of $39,425.

Jarod and Nicole Gibbs, Cheney; debts of $146,106.

Kayla R. Ring, Spokane; debts of $30,528.

Amber Roberts, Spokane; debts of $62,493.

Emily A. Braaten, Spokane Valley; debts of $86,843.

Ashton Bradford, Quincy, Washington; debts of $16,982.

Darrell G. and Mildred L. McDowell, Spokane; debts of $505,661.

David W. Acklin, Spokane Valley; debts of $113,703.

Zachary W. Russell, Spokane Valley; debts of $115,551.

Wesley M. Limlaw, III, Spokane; debts of $27,900.

Wage-earner petitions

Georgianna L. Tarrant, Spokane; debts of $250,749.

Charles G. and Diana M. PeckhamSpokane; debts of $37,964.

Shawn M. G. Wetherald, Spokane; debts not listed.

Jesse D. Hottell, Sr., Harrington, Washington; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Chelsy N. Bass, 28; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, no contact order violation.

Rodger A. Crain, 48; 58 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Lewis J. Daniels, 42; 99 days in jail, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Kenny L. Edwards, 55; 68 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Richard L. Fijewski, 55; two days in jail, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Michelle P. Koehler, 34; $750 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Luis O. Perez, 45; $1,245.50 fine, 186 days in jail with credit given for three days served, driving while intoxicated.