Washington Records

From Staff Reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jason D. McWhirk and Jennie K. Pechia, both of Liberty Lake.

Ryan S. Dale, of Spokane Valley, and Amanda M. Holmes, of Post Falls.

Fedor Khala and Natalya Babiy, both of Spokane.

Michael J. Geiger and Laura M. Culver, both of Spokane.

Adam J. Workman and Tina M. Bernal, both of Chattaroy.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. George C. Brinkman, restitution of premises.

Sapphire Fairwood LLC. v. Par Hawaii, et al., restitution of premises.

Alexis N. Payne v. Greg A. Wheeler, seeking damages from a vehicle collision.

American Express National Bank v. John Meyer, money claim owed.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Shelly A. Packard, money claim owed.

Infinity Roofing & Siding Inc. v. Kenneth Collier, complaint.

Marriage dissolution petitions

Becker, Chelsey and Alan.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Dillon, Jamaar and Carmen C.

Williamson, Courtney E. and Cody M.

Lanier, Randi L. and Tyler J.

Katner, Sheri L. and Barry C.

Martin, Anthony A. and Betsy J.

Bourgoin, Cynthia J. and Johnson, Van L.

Wheeler, Shad M. and Sydne C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Leah L. Reynolds, 40; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, violation of order.

Bin Sun, 49; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Tony Hazel

Christa S. Calkins, 26; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.