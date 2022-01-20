Washington Records
UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 20, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Jason D. McWhirk and Jennie K. Pechia, both of Liberty Lake.
Ryan S. Dale, of Spokane Valley, and Amanda M. Holmes, of Post Falls.
Fedor Khala and Natalya Babiy, both of Spokane.
Michael J. Geiger and Laura M. Culver, both of Spokane.
Adam J. Workman and Tina M. Bernal, both of Chattaroy.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. George C. Brinkman, restitution of premises.
Sapphire Fairwood LLC. v. Par Hawaii, et al., restitution of premises.
Alexis N. Payne v. Greg A. Wheeler, seeking damages from a vehicle collision.
American Express National Bank v. John Meyer, money claim owed.
Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Shelly A. Packard, money claim owed.
Infinity Roofing & Siding Inc. v. Kenneth Collier, complaint.
Marriage dissolution petitions
Becker, Chelsey and Alan.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Dillon, Jamaar and Carmen C.
Williamson, Courtney E. and Cody M.
Lanier, Randi L. and Tyler J.
Katner, Sheri L. and Barry C.
Martin, Anthony A. and Betsy J.
Bourgoin, Cynthia J. and Johnson, Van L.
Wheeler, Shad M. and Sydne C.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Julie M. McKay
Leah L. Reynolds, 40; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, violation of order.
Bin Sun, 49; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, first-degree criminal trespassing.
Judge Tony Hazel
Christa S. Calkins, 26; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.