Police shoot Idaho man during call at residence near Dalton Elementary School

A man was shot by Kootenai County sheriff’s deputies responding to a call Monday at a Dalton Gardens residence that put the neighboring Dalton Elementary School on high alert, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a report around 2 p.m. Monday of an armed suicidal person in a residence next to Dalton Elementary. Police have not yet released the man’s name or condition.

Authorities said the school was placed into a safety hold. Deputies and Coeur d’Alene officers assisted with the release of students, while a reverse 911 call went out to surrounding homeowners, according to the sheriff’s office.

Responding officers reportedly negotiated with the man for hours, during which the man allegedly threatened to shoot police and toward people at the school.

Around 5:26 p.m., the man brandished a weapon at the officers, prompting the shooting. Coeur d’Alene police described the weapon as an AR-style rifle.

Police said officers with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and the Coeur d’Alene Police Department were involved in the shooting. The man was treated at the scene and transported to Kootenai Health, deputies said.

None of the on-scene officers was injured.

The North Idaho Critical Incident Task Force was activated to investigate. The Idaho State Police is the lead investigative agency.