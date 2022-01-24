The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 30° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Police shoot Idaho man during call at residence near Dalton Elementary School

UPDATED: Mon., Jan. 24, 2022

By Greg Mason gregm@spokesman.com(509) 459-5047

A man was shot by Kootenai County sheriff’s deputies responding to a call Monday at a Dalton Gardens residence that put the neighboring Dalton Elementary School on high alert, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a report around 2 p.m. Monday of an armed suicidal person in a residence next to Dalton Elementary. Police have not yet released the man’s name or condition.

Authorities said the school was placed into a safety hold. Deputies and Coeur d’Alene officers assisted with the release of students, while a reverse 911 call went out to surrounding homeowners, according to the sheriff’s office.

Responding officers reportedly negotiated with the man for hours, during which the man allegedly threatened to shoot police and toward people at the school.

Around 5:26 p.m., the man brandished a weapon at the officers, prompting the shooting. Coeur d’Alene police described the weapon as an AR-style rifle.

Police said officers with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and the Coeur d’Alene Police Department were involved in the shooting. The man was treated at the scene and transported to Kootenai Health, deputies said.

None of the on-scene officers was injured.

The North Idaho Critical Incident Task Force was activated to investigate. The Idaho State Police is the lead investigative agency.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety