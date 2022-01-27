Josh Bannan’s 18 points lead Montana over Idaho 81-62

From staff reports

The momentum the Idaho men’s basketball team gained from its trip last week didn’t last long.

The Vandals, who won at Northern Colorado and took Sacramento State to overtime before falling, couldn’t keep things going Thursday night in Missoula, falling to host Montana 81-62 in a Big Sky Conference game.

Josh Bannan scored 18 points, leading four players in double figures, and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds for the Grizzlies (14-6 overall, 7-2 Big Sky), who remained a game behind conference-leading Weber State.

Trevante Anderson scored a game-high 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field and also had a team-high three assists for the Vandals (4-14, 3-6). Teammates Tanner Christensen and Rashad Smith each scored 10, with Christensen getting a team-high seven rebounds.

The Grizzlies dominated inside, shooting 54.2% (32 of 59) and having a 50-32 edge in points in the paint.

Cameron Parker had 15 points and four assists for Montana, Robby Beasley scored 13 and Brandon Whitney added 12.

The Vandals never led and the score was tied just twice.

The Grizzlies used a 9-0 run to take a 21-9 lead midway through the first half. Anderson made a layup with 6 seconds left in the half to pull the Vandals within 35-29, but they never got closer .

Anderson kept Idaho in the game in the first half with 14 points.

Women

Montana State 65, EWU 55: Darian White scored a game-high 17 points as the Bobcats won at Reese Court in Cheney.

Kola Bad Bear added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Montana State (12-8, 7-2 Big Sky), which won its fifth consecutive game.

Jaydia Martin led the host Eagles (4-15, 2-8), who lost their fourth in a row, with 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds before fouling out. Jaleesa Lawrence scored 13 for the Eagles and Jacinta Buckley had 10 points and nine rebounds.