From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Eric D. Schumaker and Ronda R. Anderson, both of Elk.

John C. O’Neill and Michelle M. Gwinn, both of Spokane.

Wayne D. Adelquist and Elizabeth A. Massey, both of Spokane.

Christopher J. Barton and Julia K. Lummus, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Emmanuel C. Gonzalez v. World Relief Corporation of National Association of Evangelicals, complaint for employment discrimination.

Colin Schwartzman v. Savvas Learning Company LLC, complaint for employment discrimination.

City of Spokane Valley v. Comet Construction LLC., Todd Schmaltz et al., complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

City of Spokane Valley v. Humberto Luna, Fred Hall, et al., complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

City of Spokane Valley v. Audrey Green, Donna Benson, Keith Nichols, Glenn Gendron, Barbara Linderman, Dan Thompson, et al., complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

City of Spokane Valley v. Susan F. Fox, Steven Hart, et al., complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

Jessica Lewis v. North Spokane Women’s Health, Justin Bruner, Melynda Surv, John McKenna, et al., complaint for damages.

City of Cheney v. Laurie J. Martin, et al., complaint for abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

James Housego v. Amanda Obier, seeking quiet title.

Meeds Inc. v. Michael Coe, restitution of premises.

Meeds Inc. v. Seth Holder, restitution of premises.

GS Bains Two LLC v. Jane Doe, restitution of premises.

Thomas M. Yocum v. Steve Broderick, restitution of premises.

Meeds Inc. v. Brett Ocheltree, restitution of premises.

Revere-2020 Building Owner LLC v. Lisa Kilian, restitution of premises.

Spokane Plex 1 LLC v. Jason Bond, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Matheson, Nichole L. and Joshua R.

Lima, Kristopher and Piar, Jamie L.

Geisler, Danielle M. and Cody J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Gene G. Gallagher, 34; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Chase P. Eddy, 28; three days in jail with credit given three days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Melinda L. Willits, 40; 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree assault.

Angela M. Holman, 37; $2,500 in restitution, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Samantha C. Baker, also known as Samantha C. Jones, 28; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Dantae J. Billings, 24; 44 days in jail, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle.

Federal court

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Courtney A. McDonald, 37; ten days in jail, trip permit violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Joseph A. Roberts, 26; 30 days in jail, theft.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Davinder Badwal, 44; $500 fine, three days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Cloe S. Chin, 25; $750 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

David R. Davis, 34; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Stephanie C. Davis, 31; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Kailey J. Godfrey, 22; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.