Business beat

Nonprofit

Brooke Shelman-Wagner is the new museum collections curator at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture.

She has been at the MAC since 2010 in the role of registrar and exhibitions anager.

Kayla Tackett is the new director of exhibitions and collections at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture.

She was previously the director of exhibitions at the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfield’s.

Natalie Wadle is the new exhibitions registrar at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture. She has been the exhibits and programs manager at the Shawnee Tribe Cultural Center since 2018 and recently served as its interim director.

Anna Bresnahan is the new development officer at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture. She previously worked at Second Harvest as a philanthropy manager.

Amanda Souza is the new development assistant at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture. Souza’s previous work experience includes Girls Scouts of Eastern Washington and northern Idaho.

Business

Jim Dropper has been appointed to Rockwood Retirement Communities’ board of trustees.

Dropper has been in the senior care and services industry for 30 years. He served the Good Samaritan Society for much of his career.

Droppers serves on Rockwood’s Governance Committee and Strategic Planning Committee.

Tom Johnson has been appointed to Rockwood Retirement Communities’ board of trustees.

Johnson has retired as the president and CEO of STCU and is the former vice president of Business Affairs at Whitworth.

Johnson serves on Rockwood’s Finance Committee and Master Planning Committee.

The Rev. Sheila Miranda has been appointed to Rockwood Retirement Communities’ board of trustees.

Miranda is an associate for Connectional Ministries for the Pacific Northwest Conference of the United Methodist Church. She also serves on the Appleway Court (Affordable Housing) Board.

Marnie Rorholm has been appointed to Rockwood Retirement Communities’ board of trustees.

Rorholm is the director of development for the Spokane Valley Summer Theater Program, as well as the Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center Capital Campaign, and serves on Rockwood’s Strategic Planning and Master Planning Committees.

David Wetmore has been appointed to Rockwood Retirement Communities’ board of trustees.

Wetmore is a retired director of rehabilitation services and a physical therapist who has worked in various medical and senior care facilities.