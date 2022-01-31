Man’s death at homeless encampment in Spokane under investigation

An adult man was found dead Sunday at an encampment near Interstate 90.

Emergency responders were called at 12:46 p.m. Sunday to the homeless encampment at Second Avenue and Ray Street, said Spokane fire Chief Brian Schaeffer. Schaeffer said the man, located in a tent, was beyond resuscitation upon arrival.

The case has since been turned over to the Spokane Police Department and Spokane County Medical Examiner.

Spokane Councilwoman Karen Stratton called for a moment of silence during Monday’s Spokane City Council briefing session in recognition of the man and his family. Stratton said the man, Jeff, was 40 years old.

Stratton said the man started staying at the encampment after the closure of the warming center at the Spokane Convention Center in January.

Formed in December, the encampment emerged after the city disbanded Camp Hope, a protest that saw people build tents outside City Hall in a call for more shelter for homeless individuals.

The land at Second Avenue and Ray Street is state owned.

In January, the state Department of Transportation temporarily rescinded its own 48-hour notice for people to clear the encampment. The notice was rescinded, according to a WSDOT spokesperson, because Spokane does not have an adequate number of available shelter beds.