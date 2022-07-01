Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joseph C. Reynolds and Gina M. Decesare, both of Los Angeles.

Alexander T. Calbick and Megan E. Vermilion, both of Spokane.

Jessica H. Fessenden and Alexandria C. Reck, both of Spokane.

Robert D. Lee, of Snohomish, Wash., and Elizabeth A. Christopher, of Spokane.

Shad E. Smith and Amie C. Rose, both of Spokane.

Matthew R. Becker and Samantha L. Wallette, both of Spokane.

Clayton J. Scott, of Phoenix, and Taylor L. Schneckloth, of Greenacres.

Isaiah J. Morgan and Cierra N. McMackin, both of Spokane Valley.

Julia A. Rose and Elisha D. N. Kor, both of Airway Heights.

Brandon K. Rankin, of Newman Lake, and Tayler R. Cool, of Post Falls.

Austin S. Kier and Leslie A. Whigham, both of Spokane.

Ryan T. Gorman and Acacia L. Smith, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane County v. Meredith P. Proxby, foreclosure.

Cedar Ridge Zanco Apartments LLC v. John Doe Occupants, restitution of premises.

Mackay Group LLC v. Daniel Epley, restitution of premises.

KC Rentals LLC v. Hyatt Moore, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Cathy A. Moore, money claimed owed.

American Family Mutual Insurance v. Keaten D. Winger, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Daniel R. Hagerman, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Joann Waldo v. Lisa Chason, restitution of premises.

Nannette Stephens v. Shaun Peterson, medical malpractice.

Brent T. Dodson, Estate of Sheila Dodson, et al., v. Great Sports Inc., complaint for wrongful death and personal injury-product liability.

Enrico Laurinos v. Camp Grande LLC, complaint.

Home Staging Works Inc. v. Sean M. Green, verified complaint for conversion and breach of contract.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Davis, Shelly J. and Andrew F.

Voss, Jill S. and David P.

Nyland, Katie J. and Benjamin T.

Knoblock, Tanner J. and Kayla M.

Patrick, Kemo D. and Toni Y.

Kimball, William V. and Cassidy, Arley E.

Staples, Amanda S. and Nathan J.

Legal separations granted

Smith, Phillip W. and Vera L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Arlen J. Denison, 25; 73 days in jail with credit given for 73 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

William J. Broady, 26; $3,203.63 in restitution, eight months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Matthew J. Covington, 31; 39 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Jeremy R. Lindholm, 46; 75 days in jail with credit given for 75 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Tony Hazel

Andrae D. Russell, 31; 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

Trevor A. Conley, 29; 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree identity theft.

Devin M. Rowden, 31; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Trevor A. Conley, 29; 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Nolan B. Reed, 40; 120 days in jail with credit given for 120 days served, 24 months in treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, two counts of attempt to elude a police vehicle and obstruction of law enforcement officer.

Stephen J. Heidt, 37; 95 days in jail with credit given for 95 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Ian H. Burgess, 23; 52 days in jail with credit given for 52 days served, after pleading guilty to making a false statement to a public servant and second-degree malicious mischief.

Shawn R. Cottingham, 32; $3,314.60 in restitution, 280 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter and first-degree robbery.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Gunnar M. Graff, 30; 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Duane E. Waldron, 34; 35 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Donna Wilson

Brooke N. Benton, 28; 33 days in jail, 18 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Jeremy R. Lindholm, 46; 37 days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Curtis J. Godfrey, 31; three days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Justinjason S. Brimmer, 48; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.