Missing teenager last spotted near North Howard Street and West Main Avenue

By Mathew Callaghan The Spokesman-Review

Spokane County deputies are asking for sightings of a 17-year-old who they say may have run away from home.

Sinazo M. Campbell, 17, was last seen late in the evening of Tuesday near North Howard Street and West Main Avenue. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on Campbell’s whereabouts after he was asked to leave a juvenile home because of an altercation with another tenant.

His family is extremely concerned and said he functions at a delayed level, has been violent in the past and has made remarks about harming himself.

Campbell is Black, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-7 and weighs about 165 pounds.

Anyone who has information on his location is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.