Washington records
July 5, 2022 Updated Tue., July 5, 2022 at 7:52 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Chance F. Cunningham and Laura M. Schrotenboer, both of Spokane.
Trenton A. Helm and Kayla C. M. Simmons, both of Deer Park.
Dustin B. Wood and Kaitlynn D. Ingram, both of Spokane Valley.
Trent D. Clifford and Bridget A. Hammes, both of Spokane.
Tanner T. Jensen and Emily T. Frisco, both of Spokane.
Adam J. Shiner, of Spokane Valley, and Kayla A. Kalin, of Monroe.
Rick J. Brown and Carolyn Duke, both of Spokane Valley.
Benjamen T. Keifer and Jennifer L. Sands, both of Spokane.
Adrianna M. Walsh and Kaylee L. Church Wheeler, both of Spokane.
Dixie D. Stevenson and Ashley M. E. Getz, both of Spokane.
Colby L. Oakes Brister, of Spokane Valley, and Amy L. Gelnette, of Coeur d’Alene.
Colton D. Simpson and Miranda L. Spilker, both of Spokane.
Kyle R. Wells and Margaret M. Watson, both of Otis Orchards.
David W. Babin and Michelle E. Rowe, both of Spokane.
Stefan T. D. Williams and Janine C. Ray, both of Spokane Valley.
Forrest J. Stowells and Shannon M. Coyne, both of Spokane.
William P. Lynch and Tiffany A. Mayo, both of Spokane.
John M. Nelson, of Pasco, and Elsie F. Dilly, of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
iRE LLC v. Ryan D. Clasen, restitution of premises.
Goodale & Barbieri Company v. Rozlyn Garcia, restitution of premises.
Horizon Credit Union v. Steven Moore Jr., money claimed owed.
Thomas L. Tomczak v. Matthew McNeil, seeking quiet title.
Bellwood Investments v. Donald Young, restitution of premises.
Numerica Credit Union v. Janie S. Talley, money claimed owed.
Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Alesia Gaither, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Trace Analytics Inc. v. Johnathan Jensen, property damages.
Browns Addition Management v. Chris Baum, restitution of premises.
NWI Serrano LLC v. Joshua Leclair, restitution of premises.
Fr. Bach Housing IV LLC v. Joke Goolie, restitution of premises.
Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Zachary J. Allenton, money claimed owed.
Joseph Thurura v. Angie J. Anstrom, civil complaint for damages.
Thomas Schweda v. Spokane County, complaint for damages.
Quanta Telecommunication v. TDS Metrocom LLC, complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Rohde, Anna M. and Michael J.
Dorian, Kathleen A. and Boyd, James L.
Becker, Chelsey and Alan
Brown, Kayla L. and Tooley, Charles J., Jr.
Hodges, Jamill A., Sr., and Hetrick, April R. N.
Lewis, Crystal M. and Daniel J.
Meyer, Stephanie K. and Ben T.
Yost, Katherine L. and Logan W.
Fouts, Nadel I. and Daniel J.
Snodgrass, Daryl L. and Kristi L.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Rachel E. Caldwell, 36; eight days in jail, disorderly conduct.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Sergio L. Lopez, 29; 147 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Nathan R. Moore, 26; 30 days in jail, hit and run of an unattended vehicle.
Timothy J. Murphy, 31; 11 days in jail, resisting arrest.
Shawn D. Jones, 32; 54 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Todd A. Pendell, 55; 17 days in jail, disorderly conduct.
Roberto J. A. Pimentel, 43; one day in jail, reckless endangerment.
Richard P. Reamer, 65; 19 days in jail, second-degree trespassing and giving a false statement.
Millard T. White, 68; two days in jail converted to two days of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Alisha A. M. Zimmerman, 39; three days in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Jesse W. Wells, 34; 184 days in jail, driving while intoxicated, first-degree driving with a suspended license and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.
Judge Jeffrey R. Smith
Bol A. Pennington, 21; one day in jail, vehicle trespassing.
Judge Patrick T. Johnson
Vincent M. Collins, 83; $750 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.
David F. Mercado, 61; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Chester Moore, 28; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Timothy C. Buchanan, 43; $250 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Gage W. M. Christian, 21; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Darren A. Greer, 56; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Jessica B. Johnston, 33; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender
Trevor J. Kelly, 52; $1,245.50 fine, one day in jail, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Helen V. Kuzemkov, 21; $250 fine, two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Bryan L. Long, 27; $500 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, first-degree negligent driving.
Ivan M. Lukin, 54; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, first-degree negligent driving.
