Washington records
July 6, 2022 Updated Wed., July 6, 2022 at 8:55 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Connor W. Roche, of Spokane Valley, and Megan E. Jamieson, of Otis Orchards.
Andrew J. Harper and Madison R. S. Mesceda, both of Spokane.
Tuan V. Dyk and Jo A. Hall, both of Spokane.
Corey J. Hotchkiss, of Cheney, and Corra L. Smith, of Medical Lake.
Seth K. Harrold and Natasha L. Robinson, both of Spokane.
Jacob M. Bopray and Jessica B. Brooke, both of Spokane.
William M. Ju and Lydia M. Saugen, both of Spokane.
Thomas S. Dammarell and Carolyn V. Wendel, both of Nampa, Idaho.
Luke A. Mattfeld and Grace E. Cvancara, both of Spokane.
Daniel B. Stratte, of Spangle, and Lindsey A. Crumley, of College Place.
Zachary J. Atwood and Jaclyn A. Iskric, both of Cheney.
Fousseyni Kone and Michelle R. Pritchett, both of Spokane.
Landon A. Dennis and Shannan R. Bergstrom, both of Spokane.
Billy R. Anders and Susan M. Wolford, both of Spokane.
Hudson L. Peavey and Heather A. Clavel, both of Spokane.
Seth N. Hansen and Rebecca A. White, both of Spokane.
Garrett L. Stevens and Cameron S. Riggins, both of Spokane.
Christopher M. Ransdell and Jesse R. Freter, both of Veradale.
Brandon A. McGuire and Morgan D. Espinoza, both of Spokane Valley.
Austin S. White and Tami E. Spencer, both of Cheney.
Dan J. Whitmarsh and Marelda M. Abney, both of Nine Mile Falls.
Bradly C. Byers and Allison B. Hentges, both of Spokane.
Austin J. Wisinger and Kayla A. Barton, both of Mead.
Daniel A. Tarasov and Sophia N. Gurdyumov, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Horizon Credit Union v. Humberto Macias, money claimed owed.
R C Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Sarah Baker, restitution of premises.
Townhomes Cheney LLC v. Daniel L. Schwab, restitution of premises.
Watson Management Company v. Angel Bonse, restitution of premises.
NWI Serrano LLC v. Aaron Day, restitution of premises.
Broadway 190 LLC v. Iyana Tapp, restitution of premises.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Djatej, Kerstin and Arsen M.
Soderberg, Russell H. and Martie M.
Da Jose, Jennifer L. S. and Mon Vincent C.
Tran-Dahlke, Tuyet H. and Dahlke, Walter B.
Kulhanek Arenas, Lucas J. and Gabriel P.
Ingraham, Emily B. and Chad C.
Kraus-Schaeffer, Ellen and Brian
Ramos, Ryan and Harley, Katelyn
Criminal sentencings
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Victoria R. Fowler, also known as Victoria R. Orden, 34; $990.50 fine, 121 days in jail with credit given for 121 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.
Austin L. Ayton, 26; $190 in restitution, four months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless burning.
Niccole L. Bertagna, 24; 78 days in jail with credit given for 78 days served, after being found guilty of two counts of violation of order.
Austin L. Ayton, 26; $3,046.60 in restitution, four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and third-degree theft.
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Jose L. Moreno, 30; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and first-degree possession of stolen property.
Gunnar M. Graff, 30; $130.80 in restitution, 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Jose L. Moreno, 30; $7,681.77 in restitution, 26 days in jail with credit given for 26 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and intimidating a public servant.
Judge Harold D. Clarke, III
Christian J. Robinson, 29; $5,621.84 in restitution, 240 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree murder.
Judge Tony Hazel
Trevor A. Conley, 29; 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.
Shawn D. Jones, 32; $990.50 fine, three months in jail with credit given for 56 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and driving while intoxicated.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Victor A. Celli, 38; one day in jail, 30 days of electronic home monitoring, fourth-degree assault and no contact order violation.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Edmonn Ling, 36; 45 days in jail, false statement and no contact order violation.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Anthony D. Ramil, 32; 30 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Billy A. Reynolds, 58; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Thomas J. Winkenweder, 59; $1,245.50 fine, one day in jail, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Chase J. Rhine, 26; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Edward A. Spindler, 39; 12 months of probation, first-degree negligent driving.
Ryan A. Smedley, 25; $400 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Damion K. Van Drew, 23; $750 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Tessa R. Wilber, 30; $750 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.