Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Connor W. Roche, of Spokane Valley, and Megan E. Jamieson, of Otis Orchards.

Andrew J. Harper and Madison R. S. Mesceda, both of Spokane.

Tuan V. Dyk and Jo A. Hall, both of Spokane.

Corey J. Hotchkiss, of Cheney, and Corra L. Smith, of Medical Lake.

Seth K. Harrold and Natasha L. Robinson, both of Spokane.

Jacob M. Bopray and Jessica B. Brooke, both of Spokane.

William M. Ju and Lydia M. Saugen, both of Spokane.

Thomas S. Dammarell and Carolyn V. Wendel, both of Nampa, Idaho.

Luke A. Mattfeld and Grace E. Cvancara, both of Spokane.

Daniel B. Stratte, of Spangle, and Lindsey A. Crumley, of College Place.

Zachary J. Atwood and Jaclyn A. Iskric, both of Cheney.

Fousseyni Kone and Michelle R. Pritchett, both of Spokane.

Landon A. Dennis and Shannan R. Bergstrom, both of Spokane.

Billy R. Anders and Susan M. Wolford, both of Spokane.

Hudson L. Peavey and Heather A. Clavel, both of Spokane.

Seth N. Hansen and Rebecca A. White, both of Spokane.

Garrett L. Stevens and Cameron S. Riggins, both of Spokane.

Christopher M. Ransdell and Jesse R. Freter, both of Veradale.

Brandon A. McGuire and Morgan D. Espinoza, both of Spokane Valley.

Austin S. White and Tami E. Spencer, both of Cheney.

Dan J. Whitmarsh and Marelda M. Abney, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Bradly C. Byers and Allison B. Hentges, both of Spokane.

Austin J. Wisinger and Kayla A. Barton, both of Mead.

Daniel A. Tarasov and Sophia N. Gurdyumov, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Horizon Credit Union v. Humberto Macias, money claimed owed.

R C Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Sarah Baker, restitution of premises.

Townhomes Cheney LLC v. Daniel L. Schwab, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Angel Bonse, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Aaron Day, restitution of premises.

Broadway 190 LLC v. Iyana Tapp, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Djatej, Kerstin and Arsen M.

Soderberg, Russell H. and Martie M.

Da Jose, Jennifer L. S. and Mon Vincent C.

Tran-Dahlke, Tuyet H. and Dahlke, Walter B.

Kulhanek Arenas, Lucas J. and Gabriel P.

Ingraham, Emily B. and Chad C.

Kraus-Schaeffer, Ellen and Brian

Ramos, Ryan and Harley, Katelyn

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Victoria R. Fowler, also known as Victoria R. Orden, 34; $990.50 fine, 121 days in jail with credit given for 121 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Austin L. Ayton, 26; $190 in restitution, four months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless burning.

Niccole L. Bertagna, 24; 78 days in jail with credit given for 78 days served, after being found guilty of two counts of violation of order.

Austin L. Ayton, 26; $3,046.60 in restitution, four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and third-degree theft.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Jose L. Moreno, 30; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and first-degree possession of stolen property.

Gunnar M. Graff, 30; $130.80 in restitution, 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jose L. Moreno, 30; $7,681.77 in restitution, 26 days in jail with credit given for 26 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and intimidating a public servant.

Judge Harold D. Clarke, III

Christian J. Robinson, 29; $5,621.84 in restitution, 240 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree murder.

Judge Tony Hazel

Trevor A. Conley, 29; 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Shawn D. Jones, 32; $990.50 fine, three months in jail with credit given for 56 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and driving while intoxicated.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Victor A. Celli, 38; one day in jail, 30 days of electronic home monitoring, fourth-degree assault and no contact order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Edmonn Ling, 36; 45 days in jail, false statement and no contact order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Anthony D. Ramil, 32; 30 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Billy A. Reynolds, 58; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Thomas J. Winkenweder, 59; $1,245.50 fine, one day in jail, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Chase J. Rhine, 26; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Edward A. Spindler, 39; 12 months of probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Ryan A. Smedley, 25; $400 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Damion K. Van Drew, 23; $750 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Tessa R. Wilber, 30; $750 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.