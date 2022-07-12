The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Bicyclist killed near Pullman

July 12, 2022 Updated Tue., July 12, 2022 at 9:02 p.m.

By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

A bicyclist in Whitman County was struck and killed by a vehicle 9 miles east of Pullman while traveling along state Highway 270 on Monday night, the Washington State Patrol said in a news release.

The driver was traveling in a Toyota Highlander west on Highway 270 near milepost 9 when Jason P. Wallace, 49, of Moscow, Idaho, crossed from the south side of the road about 8:45 p.m on his bicycle.

Wallace was not wearing reflective gear or a helmet. The driver did not see Wallace and ran into him, WSP said.

Wallace was taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, where he was pronounced dead.

