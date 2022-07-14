The Summit Kitchen & Canteen opens in former Lindaman’s on South Hill

South Hill residents have a new neighborhood eatery and gathering spot.

Longtime friends and Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill owners Kevin Pereira and Jhon Goodwin recently opened the Summit Kitchen & Canteen in the space formerly occupied by Lindaman’s Gourmet-To-Go at 1235 S. Grand Blvd.

“We hope we become a comfortable neighborhood place where folks can spend some time, and have great food and drinks,” Goodwin said.

Lindaman’s closed in 2019 after more than 35 years of operation on the South Hill.

Upon learning of Lindaman’s closure, Pereira and Goodwin signed a lease with the property owner, St. John’s Cathedral, and began renovations to the building more than a year ago.

That work included repairs to the building’s roof and flooring, which was salvaged from Roosevelt Elementary.

Pereira and Goodwin removed an old pastry case and replaced it with an art wall. They painted and relocated light fixtures that previously hung in Lindaman’s kitchen to a new bar area.

The Summit pays homage to the building’s history with newspaper articles detailing its past as a neighborhood grocery store, florist and bistro displayed underneath a glass bar top.

Inspiration for the restaurant’s name comes from the Summit Supply Co., a grocery store that occupied the building for several decades, Goodwin said.

The Summit’s menu includes Angus beef burgers, pasta, steak, sandwiches, salads, appetizers and more.

“We brought over our most-popular selling items from Lost Boys and we’ve created a few new handheld items, like a great chicken sandwich, which has been pretty popular during lunch,” Pereira said.

Other popular menu items include a Tuscan pasta, a blackened salmon dish and chocolate cake, Pereira added.

The restaurant serves gluten-free, flourless chocolate cake and the “Majestic Summit” cake made with Ghirardelli Dutch cocoa, and chocolate mousse and ganache.

The restaurant has a dedicated fryer for gluten-free menu items, some of which include mozzarella sticks and jalapeno poppers.

“The gluten-free fried foods have been really popular and we are getting a lot of feedback on social media for that in particular,” Pereira said.

The restaurant is planning to expand its vegan options in the near future, Pereira said.

The restaurant offers 20 taps with craft beer from Inland Northwest brewers, handcrafted cocktails and an upgraded mocktail menu.

In addition to the restaurant, the Summit has a coffee area serving locally sourced java, breakfast sandwiches and fresh pastries made in-house.

Spokane-based Roast House created a special coffee blend for the restaurant, Pereira said.

“The neighborhood has been coming in, sitting down, having a coffee and enjoying the weather on the patio,” he said.

The Summit’s coffee area is open daily from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.