Police: Man shot and killed in downtown Spokane on Sunday morning after a fight
July 17, 2022 Updated Sun., July 17, 2022 at 5:52 p.m.
A man was shot and killed and another injured during a shooting that followed a reported fight in downtown Spokane on Sunday morning, police said.
The shooting was reported at around 8:30 a.m. at State Street and Pacific Avenue, according to a news release. First responders found two men with gunshot wounds. One died of his injuries, and the other was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
The Major Crimes Unit of the Spokane Police Department is investigating. Detectives believe a fight happened before the shooting and that “this was not a random incident,” according to a news release.
No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.
Police ask those who have information about the shooting but have not yet talked to police call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident No. 2022-20122907.
