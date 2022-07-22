Incrediburger & Eggs in downtown Spokane closing July 31st
July 22, 2022 Updated Fri., July 22, 2022 at 9:46 p.m.
Incrediburger & Eggs is closing on July 31 after four years of business.
The establishment located at 909 W. 1st Ave. is known for gourmet burgers that can be paired with a sunny side up egg.
The restaurant posted on Facebook “with heavy hearts” that they appreciate customers’ support through the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing issues.
Incrediburger occupied a former night club that went out of business in 2011. Owner Adam Hegsted still operates restaurants like Gilded Unicorn, Baba and The Yards Bruncheon.
The restaurant’s food truck, Increditruck, will still be running with the help of Le Catering Co, located at 2426 N. Discovery Place in Spokane Valley.
If you have any questions, visit Incrediburger’s website, incrediburgerandeggs.com. Le Catering Co. can be reached at (509) 720-5412
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter
Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.