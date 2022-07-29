Man considered ‘vulnerable’ missing from Spokane Valley
July 29, 2022 Updated Fri., July 29, 2022 at 7:18 p.m.
A Spokane Valley 20-year-old described as having “medical needs” has been missing since Thursday evening, police said.
Shaan P. Aujla is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and of Indian descent, weighs 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen leaving his residence on the 1600 block of S. Stanley Lane with his puppy at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday.
The puppy was located, but Aujla’s whereabouts remain unknown. He is thought to be on foot.
Police said Aujla is vulnerable with medical needs and functions at “a mid-teen level.” His family is extremely concerned, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department press release Friday.
Aujla was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, blue athletic shorts, and dark Nike slides or sandals, according to the statement.
Contact Spokane Valley Crime Check with any information about Aujla or his location. Call 509-456-2233, reference #10097641.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.