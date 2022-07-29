Man considered ‘vulnerable’ missing from Spokane Valley

By Julien A. Luebbers The Spokesman-Review

A Spokane Valley 20-year-old described as having “medical needs” has been missing since Thursday evening, police said.

Shaan P. Aujla is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and of Indian descent, weighs 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen leaving his residence on the 1600 block of S. Stanley Lane with his puppy at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The puppy was located, but Aujla’s whereabouts remain unknown. He is thought to be on foot.

Police said Aujla is vulnerable with medical needs and functions at “a mid-teen level.” His family is extremely concerned, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department press release Friday.

Aujla was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, blue athletic shorts, and dark Nike slides or sandals, according to the statement.

Contact Spokane Valley Crime Check with any information about Aujla or his location. Call 509-456-2233, reference #10097641.