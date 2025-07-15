Spokane ICE protesters, including Stuckart, arrested by federal agents

Federal agents on Tuesday morning arrested and searched the homes of multiple people who took part in a June 11 mass protest against immigration enforcement in Spokane.

Among those arrested was former Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart, who was indicted by a federal grand jury and is expected to be charged with conspiracy to impede or injure law enforcement, according to court records.

The indictment filed July 9 in U.S. District Court Eastern District of Washington alleges Stuckart, Justice Forral, Mikki Hatfield, Erin Lang, Collin Muncey, Thalia Ramirez, Bobbi Silva, Bajun Mavalwalla II and Jac Archer used “force and threats” against federal agents to “impede” the transport of federal detainees to their immigration hearings in Tacoma and to “coerce the release” of the detainees.

All nine defendants face conspiracy to impede or injure officers while Silva and Hatfield each face one count of assault on a federal officer and employee.

Silva struck a federal officer from behind as the officer tried to clear the pathway for transport vehicles to leave ICE’s local Spokane operations building at 411 W. Cataldo Ave., the indictment alleges. Hatfield is accused of throwing a “deployed incendiary device” at Spokane police officers and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

“We respect and honor everyone’s right to peacefully protest,” Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie Van Marter said in a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Eastern District of Washington. “However, the few who choose to cross the line from protest to violence and destruction will be held accountable.”

Stuckart, Forral, Lang and Ramirez faced failure to disperse charges related to the protest in Spokane County District Court before the charges were dismissed, according to court documents. Lang also faced unlawful imprisonment charges in Superior Court, but prosecutors declined to file charges.

Stuckart sparked the protest that swelled to hundreds of people that day by posting a call to action on Facebook after Immigration Customs and Enforcement agents detained two young men who had appeared at ICE offices for a check-in.

Archer posted on social media a call for others to come and join, noting the intent was to “risk arrest to block the exits to ICE,” according to the indictment.

The indictment alleges Stuckart blocked a transport bus carrying the two immigrants. Archer, Stuckart and others blocked the pathway and door to the transport bus despite orders to disperse, the indictment says.

The two men Stuckart was advocating for at the time are legal immigrants residing in the United States through a humanitarian parole program and were going through the asylum process, according to previous reporting from The Spokesman-Review. They were picked up at a routine immigration check-in that day when authorities detained them and took them to the detention center in Tacoma.

Also arrested Tuesday morning was Mavalwalla as he and his girlfriend were moving out of their shared home into another house Tuesday when the FBI knocked on their door at 6 a.m., said Mavalwalla’s father, Bajun Mavalwalla Sr.

“I demanded a warrant, they refused and wouldn’t show it until everyone left the home. My son was protesting on June 11, they said he assaulted officers,” Mavalwalla Sr. said. “My son worked in cybersecurity and was deployed to Afghanistan. He has no problems with the law.”

Mavalwalla Sr. said to his knowledge, officers never read his son his rights. An officer indicated he would read the Miranda rights following questioning, according to a video of the arrest.

Authorities searched the shared home where they took Bajun Mavalwalla’s phone and the clothes he was wearing at the time of the protest. The agents were relatively polite during the search, Mavalwalla Sr. said.

Many of the defendants, including Mavalwalla, blocked the driveway of the facility while federal officers tried to leave, the government alleges.

The arrests were condemned by Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown.

“This politically motivated action is a perversion of our justice system,” she said in a statement Tuesday morning. “The Trump Administration’s weaponization of ICE and the DOJ is trampling on the U.S. Constitution and creating widespread fear across our community.”

FBI and other federal agents arrest Bajun Mavalwalla at his home in Spokane Tuesday. He was protesting against immigration enforcement on June 11. (Courtesy)

Spokane City Councilmember Paul Dillon issued a statement shortly after, calling the arrests “another reminder of the pain, fear and chaos by the Trump Administration.

“I will advocate for charges to be dropped and the two young men who were detained on June 11th in violation of their due process to be released. If it’s in the courts or with policy or in the streets, we must come together to defend and stand for the rights of people in Spokane,” Dillon said. “We must be the city that welcomes all.”

Justice Forral, an organizer for Spokane County Against Racism, was also arrested. Forral already faces state felony charges of unlawful imprisonment and third-degree assault on an officer stemming from the protest.

The indictment alleges Forral intentionally parked his vehicle to block the path of the transport bus and “preclude its movement.” Forral and Lang also released the air from the tires of the bus, according to the indictment. “Other co-conspirators” painted the windshield of the bus.

Forral, Muncey, Hatfield and others placed trash cans, sand/cement bags, benches, signs and other objects in front of the ingresses and egresses to block the exit, prosecutors say in the indictment.

Stuckart, Hatfield, Lang, Silva and others surrounded and blocked a transport van which Spokane police officers had placed patrol cars in front of and behind, according to the indictment. Ramirez is accused of using a boxcutter to slash the tires of the van.

The nine defendants are expected to face a first appearance hearing at 3 p.m. at the U.S. federal courthouse.

Conspiracy to impede or injure officers carries a maximum penalty of six years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Those arrested are as follows:

Spokane Community Against Racism organizer Justice Forral, 33. Charged with conspiracy to impede to injure officers.

Former city council president Ben Stuckart, 53. Charged with conspiracy to impede or injure officers.

Local artist Erin Lang, 31. Charged with conspiracy to impede or injure officers.

Mikki Pike Hatfield, 34. Charged with conspiracy to impede or injure officers and assault on a federal officer.

Collin Muncey, 34. Charged with conspiracy to impede or injure officers.

Bobbi Lee Silva, 38. Charged with conspiracy to impede or injure officers and assault on a federal officer.

Thalia Marie Ramirez, 20. Charged with conspiracy to impede or injure officers.

Military veteran Bajun Dhunjisha Mavalwalla II, 35. Charged with conspiracy to impede or injure officers.

Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane organizer Jac Dalitso Archer, 33. Charged with conspiracy to impede or injure officers.

This story will be updated.