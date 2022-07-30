Amanda Nunes defeats Spokane fighter Julianna Peña by unanimous decision in title fight rematch

From staff reports

Bring on a third fight.

Amanda Nunes regained the UFC women’s bantamweight championship Saturday night, defeating Spokane’s Julianna Peña via unanimous decision in Dallas, Texas.

The judges scored the bout 50-45, 50-44, 50-43 for Nunes.

Peña (12-5) defeated Nunes last December to earn her first UFC championship.

Nunes (22-5) was much more technical in the rematch, using counterpunches to neutralize Peña’s attack early in the fight and a multitude of takedowns in the later rounds.

A bloodied Peña threatened with submissions from her back in the fourth and fifth rounds, but Nunes ultimately controlled the bout and take back the championship.

Amanda Nunes had a feeling she won and started dancing at #UFC277 🤩 pic.twitter.com/wlARx1kjfl — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 31, 2022