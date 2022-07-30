Amanda Nunes defeats Spokane fighter Julianna Peña by unanimous decision in title fight rematch
July 30, 2022 Updated Sat., July 30, 2022 at 10:03 p.m.
Bring on a third fight.
Amanda Nunes regained the UFC women’s bantamweight championship Saturday night, defeating Spokane’s Julianna Peña via unanimous decision in Dallas, Texas.
The judges scored the bout 50-45, 50-44, 50-43 for Nunes.
Peña (12-5) defeated Nunes last December to earn her first UFC championship.
Nunes (22-5) was much more technical in the rematch, using counterpunches to neutralize Peña’s attack early in the fight and a multitude of takedowns in the later rounds.
A bloodied Peña threatened with submissions from her back in the fourth and fifth rounds, but Nunes ultimately controlled the bout and take back the championship.
