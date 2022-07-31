Cache Reset
Washington State secures commitment from Texas prep safety Jalen Gilbert

July 31, 2022 Updated Sun., July 31, 2022 at 9:52 p.m.

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Jalen Gilbert, a ball-hawking safety from the top classification of prep play in Texas, committed to Washington State’s football program on Sunday, announcing his decision over Twitter.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Gilbert earned all-district first-team recognition as a junior last season after tallying five interceptions and 51 tackles for Round Rock High, just north of Houston. He helped the Dragons to a 9-2 record and an appearance in the Class 6A playoffs.

Gilbert chose the Cougars over offers from Vanderbilt and UNLV. He has yet to receive a star ranking from 247Sports.com.

With Gilbert’s commitment, the Cougs’ class of 2023 has grown to 14 recruits, including three from Texas – earlier this offseason, WSU secured pledges from Midlothian High running back Deago Benson and Shadow Creek High (Pearland) defensive lineman Theorin Randle.

