Downtown Spokane Partnership accepting grant funding applications for cultural events

The Downtown Spokane Partnership is accepting grant funding applications from nonprofits and groups looking to establish or enhance cultural events in the downtown area.

The organization has allocated $16,000 in funds from the Downtown Spokane Parking and Business Improvement District to support festivals and events, which must take place between August of this year and July 31, 2023, according to a DSP news release.

Events could include arts, dance and music expositions; heritage festivals; observation of holidays; lecture-demonstrations and workshops with a cultural focus and more.

Grant funding recipients last year established a diverse group of new and growing events, such as the Spokane Hispanic Business/Professional Association’s Tacos y Tequila Festival, the Carl Maxey Center’s Black Business Expo and the second annual Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Day, among others, according to DSP.

The Spokane Arts Fund will facilitate this year’s application process, which will be open through June 26.

Strong preference will be given to new and emerging events that promote exchange of cultural experience and diversity. Funds are awarded based on a competitive, independent committee review.

Grant recipients will be announced the week of July 11.

Application guidelines and submission form can be found at www.downtownspokane.org/news.