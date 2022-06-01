Tony Locey, Drew Romo power Indians in victory over Canadians

From staff reports

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Spokane pitcher Tony Locey didn’t wait long for run support Wednesday night.

He didn’t need much of it, although the Indians’ bullpen sure did.

Locey carried a no-hitter into the sixth before watching the bullpen nearly fall apart in a 6-5 victory over Vancouver in a Northwest League matchup.

Locey held the Canadians (21-22) hitless through five innings. He pitched 6 2/3 innings, gave up one hit, struck out six and walked three.

Braiden Ward led off the game with a triple, and Drew Romo doubled two batters later to give the Indians (25-20) a 1-0 lead. Julio Carreras singled with two outs to drive in Romo for a two-run edge.

Romo clubbed a two-run homer – his fourth of the season – in the fifth to boost the Indians’ lead to 4-0. Grant Lavigne added a two-run single in the seventh to drive in Zac Veen and Romo.

Schwecke’s sacrifice fly in the eighth pulled the Canadians within 6-1.

In the ninth, Addison Barger followed Steward Berroa’s run-scoring sacrifice fly with an RBI single, and Schwecke’s bases-loaded walk trimmed Vancouver’s deficit to 6-4. Shelby Lackey’s wild pitch allowed another run before Spokane’s Luke Taggart struck out Miguel Hiraldo with the bases loaded to end the game.

The teams square off again Thursday at 7 p.m.