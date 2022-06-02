Business Beat

ArchitectureKim Phelps has been promoted to principal for ALSC Architects. Phelps previously was the director of technical design.

Shelia Boyce has been promoted to associate principal for ALSC Architects. Boyce previously worked with health care clients. Boyce serves as an interior designer for health care facilities.

BankingKrista Fuller has been hired at Washington Trust Bank as an associate mortgage loan officer. Fuller has more than 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry.

BusinessColton Litzenberger has been hired as development manager for Panattoni Development. Litzenberger has more than nine years of experience in design, project management and construction administration.

Tag Jacklin has been promoted to president for Riverbend Commerce Park. Jacklin previously worked as a property manager.

Logan Brastrup has been hired as a controller for Riverbend Commerce Park. Brastrup previously worked as assurance senior with Moss Adams.

Norm Rawlings has been hired as director of channel sales for Fatbeam. Rawlings previously worked at Ziply where he helped develop channel programs and policies.

Honors

Michelle Garcia has been awarded the Seller Representative Specialist designation from the Real Estate Business Institute. Garcia works as an associate broker with Windermere Coeur d’Alene Realty.