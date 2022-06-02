Music Calendar for June 3-10 – Chris Stapleton, DJ Rosethrow, Masterclass Big Band, Nick Grow and Bruiser

Music

Hybrid Festival – Sovereign Citizens and the Non Prophets, White Trash Romeo, Kira Michelle and Somatic Tribe. Friday, 6 p.m. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. $10. (208) 773-4706.

Devon Wade – Country. Friday, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 209-6700.

DJ Rosethrow – Hip-hop and synth-wave. Friday, 7 p.m. Emma Rue’s, 17 S. Howard St.

John Mendle and Carrie Smith – Guitarists and lute-playing duo. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $35. (208) 457-8950.

Rogerio Boccato Quarteto – Brazilian percussionist Rogerio Boccato performs with Dan Blake, Jay Anderson and Nando Michelin in a jazz and creative format. Friday, 7:30 p.m. 3910 W. Custer Drive, Spokane.

Masterclass Big Band – Top student musicians. Friday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $12-$14. (866) 468-7623.

Tamarack Ridge Band – Country and rock. Friday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Bruiser – Rock. Friday, 8:45 p.m. Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8995.

Jerry Lee Raines – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Cellars, 3890 N. Schreiber Way, Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 664-2336.

Chris Stapleton – Country. Saturday, 7 p.m. Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, George. $220-$2,292. (509) 785-6262.

Marc Berger – Country, blues and folk. Saturday, 7 p.m. Artisans at Dahmen Barn, Highway 195 North, 419 Parkway, Uniontown. $15. (509) 229-3414.

Tamarack Ridge Band – Country and rock. Saturday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Crooked Tooth – Rock and soul. Saturday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

Suzuki Celebration – The Suzuki String Academy show features solo and group performances on violin, viola, cello and piano. Sunday, 2 p.m. Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. $10 adult; $5 children. (208) 263-9191.

Nick Grow – Singer-songwriter. Sunday, 5 p.m. Maryhill Spokane Tasting Room, 1303 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 443-3832.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue – Pop. Monday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. $32-$162. (800) 325-7328.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

College Jazz Night – Jazz. Tuesday, 6 p.m. Emma Rue’s, 17 S. Howard St.

Crown the Empire – With Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows, the Word Alive and Until I Wake. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $25. (866) 468-7623.

Brent Edstrom Trio – Jazz trio. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Emma Rue’s, 17 S. Howard St.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Free. (509) 838-7815.

Villa Blues n’ Jazz – Blues and Jazz. Thursday, 7 p.m. Emma Rue’s, 17 S. Howard St.

ZZ Top: Raw Whiskey Tour – Rock. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. (509) 279-7000.

Kevin Gates – Rap. June 10, 7 p.m. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. $69-$99. (800) 325-7328.

DJ Rosethrow – Hip-hop and synth-wave. June 10, 7 p.m. Emma Rue’s, 17 S. Howard St.

Second Operation Opera – Seven-day festival presenting performers of contemporary chamber operas and art songs. Li’s opera “When the Purple Mountains Burn,” June 10 at 7:30 p.m.; an Art Songs Recital, written by the participating composers for the vocal participants, June 11 at 7:30 p.m.; and four mini-chamber operas written for the Four Corners Ensemble, a premiere June 12 at 2 p.m. June 10-12, 7:30 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. (509) 313-2787.

Neocentrics – With Enemy Mine and Bored With Fire. June 10, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $14. (866) 468-7623.

Community Concert Band – Use musical inhibitions and perform a variety of band literature from new symphonies and band compositions to the old standards. Mondays through June 13, 7:15 p.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. $40.