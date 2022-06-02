The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

A&E >  Music

Music Calendar for June 3-10 – Chris Stapleton, DJ Rosethrow, Masterclass Big Band, Nick Grow and Bruiser

UPDATED: Thu., June 2, 2022

Chris Stapleton, winner of the awards for best country album for "Starting Over," best country song for "Cold" and best country solo performance for "You Should Probably Leave," stands in the media room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3. (John Locher/Associated Press)
By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Music

Hybrid Festival – Sovereign Citizens and the Non Prophets, White Trash Romeo, Kira Michelle and Somatic Tribe. Friday, 6 p.m. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. $10. (208) 773-4706.

Devon Wade – Country. Friday, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 209-6700.

DJ Rosethrow – Hip-hop and synth-wave. Friday, 7 p.m. Emma Rue’s, 17 S. Howard St.

John Mendle and Carrie Smith – Guitarists and lute-playing duo. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $35. (208) 457-8950.

Rogerio Boccato Quarteto – Brazilian percussionist Rogerio Boccato performs with Dan Blake, Jay Anderson and Nando Michelin in a jazz and creative format. Friday, 7:30 p.m. 3910 W. Custer Drive, Spokane.

Masterclass Big Band – Top student musicians. Friday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $12-$14. (866) 468-7623.

Tamarack Ridge Band – Country and rock. Friday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Bruiser – Rock. Friday, 8:45 p.m. Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8995.

Jerry Lee Raines – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Cellars, 3890 N. Schreiber Way, Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 664-2336.

Chris Stapleton – Country. Saturday, 7 p.m. Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, George. $220-$2,292. (509) 785-6262.

Marc Berger – Country, blues and folk. Saturday, 7 p.m. Artisans at Dahmen Barn, Highway 195 North, 419 Parkway, Uniontown. $15. (509) 229-3414.

Tamarack Ridge Band – Country and rock. Saturday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Crooked Tooth – Rock and soul. Saturday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

Suzuki Celebration – The Suzuki String Academy show features solo and group performances on violin, viola, cello and piano. Sunday, 2 p.m. Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. $10 adult; $5 children. (208) 263-9191.

Nick Grow – Singer-songwriter. Sunday, 5 p.m. Maryhill Spokane Tasting Room, 1303 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 443-3832.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue – Pop. Monday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. $32-$162. (800) 325-7328.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

College Jazz Night – Jazz. Tuesday, 6 p.m. Emma Rue’s, 17 S. Howard St.

Crown the Empire – With Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows, the Word Alive and Until I Wake. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $25. (866) 468-7623.

Brent Edstrom Trio – Jazz trio. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Emma Rue’s, 17 S. Howard St.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Free. (509) 838-7815.

Villa Blues n’ Jazz – Blues and Jazz. Thursday, 7 p.m. Emma Rue’s, 17 S. Howard St.

ZZ Top: Raw Whiskey Tour – Rock. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. (509) 279-7000.

Kevin Gates – Rap. June 10, 7 p.m. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. $69-$99. (800) 325-7328.

DJ Rosethrow – Hip-hop and synth-wave. June 10, 7 p.m. Emma Rue’s, 17 S. Howard St.

Second Operation Opera – Seven-day festival presenting performers of contemporary chamber operas and art songs. Li’s opera “When the Purple Mountains Burn,” June 10 at 7:30 p.m.; an Art Songs Recital, written by the participating composers for the vocal participants, June 11 at 7:30 p.m.; and four mini-chamber operas written for the Four Corners Ensemble, a premiere June 12 at 2 p.m. June 10-12, 7:30 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. (509) 313-2787.

Neocentrics – With Enemy Mine and Bored With Fire. June 10, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $14. (866) 468-7623.

Community Concert Band – Use musical inhibitions and perform a variety of band literature from new symphonies and band compositions to the old standards. Mondays through June 13, 7:15 p.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. $40.

