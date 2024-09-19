Iconic Steve Miller Band to play array of hits at Northern Quest on Monday

From staff reports

The iconic Steve Miller Band will be bringing their array of hits to Spokane.

Founded by frontman and lead singer Steve Miller, the band was formed in San Francisco in 1966 with a debut album coming in 1968.

Although five of their first seven studio albums cracked the Billboard 200, it was 1973’s “The Joker” that took the band to stardom – primarily because of the adaptation from psychedelic blues to more popular shades of rock and the hit title track single.

The band rounded out the 1970s with multi-platinum albums “Fly Like an Eagle” in 1976 and “Book of Dreams” in 1977. Multiple hits were spawned between the two records, hits like “Take the Money and Run,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Jet Airliner” and “Rock’n Me.”

The Steve Miller Band will play the Northern Quest Resort and Casino on Monday. Tickets, starting at $39.50, are available online at northernquest.com for the 7:30 p.m. concert.